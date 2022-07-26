Sports Analytics Market, Increase in the adoption of cloud-based deployment solutions to boost market growth - Technavio

The Sports Analytics Market is segmented into four categories based on the sport (football, cricket, hockey, tennis, and others), type of sport (team sports and individual sports), type of analysis (player analysis, team performance analysis, health assessment, fan engagement analysis, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 2.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Sports Analytics Market as a part of the global application software market within the information technology market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Sports Analytics Market throughout the forecast period.

Sports Analytics Market  Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Sports Analytics Market includes the following core components:

  • Input
  • Production and packaging
  • Marketing and distribution
  • Post-selling services
  • Maintenance and support
  • Innovation

To unlock information about parent market analysis,

Vendor Insights 

The Sports Analytics Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Sports Analytics Market, including some the vendors such as Catapult Group International Ltd., ChyronHego Corp., Experfy Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Stats Perform group of companies, and TruMedia Networks Inc. among others

Product Insights and News
  • Catapult Group International Ltd.- The company provides innovative digital and video analytic software solutions to elite sports teams.
  • Experfy Inc.- The company offers a wide range of sports analytics such as Sabermetrics, Basketball Analytics, and Football Analytics.
  • International Business Machines Corp.- The company offers sports analytics, through its products such as IBM Watson Analytics and Cloudant.

The Sports Analytics Market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings

Key Market Dynamics

The rise in the use of cloud-based deployment options is one of the main reasons for boosting the worldwide sports analytics market. Cloud solutions enable organizations to alter considerably more quickly than is possible with the on-premises model while also lowering total expenses. Other than small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), huge corporations also use the software as a service-based solution (SaaS).

The rise in wearable device usage, which is being fueled by different technical advancements in the global sports market and sports analytics industry, is another important driver fueling the growth of the global sports analytics market.

Sports Analytics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.01

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Catapult Group International Ltd., ChyronHego Corp., Experfy Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Stats Perform group of companies, and TruMedia Networks Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
