Sports Anchor And Multiple Myeloma Patient Rod Gilmore Joins Amgen's Myeloma MVP™ Team

College football anchor Rod Gilmore, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in July 2016, is partnering with Amgen Oncology as part of this year's Myeloma MVP team.

"When I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, I felt overwhelmed," said Gilmore. "Through conversations with my healthcare team, I quickly realized I needed a game plan to help manage this disease, and this has made all the difference in helping me and my family cope. I want other patients and their families to be able to create a personal plan that is right for them, which is why I've teamed up with Amgen Oncology on the Myeloma MVP program."

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer of the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell which originates in the bone marrow.1,2 Unlike some cancers, multiple myeloma is characterized by cycles of remission and relapse over several years.1 It's a complex disease that requires planning and a team effort to navigate both in the short-term and over the long-term.3

Studies have shown it's increasingly important for cancer patients to participate in decision-making with their doctors.4 Because of its complexity, patients with multiple myeloma face unique communication challenges.5 As part of Myeloma MVP, Amgen Oncology is working to develop tools and resources to facilitate dialogue and better collaboration towards shared goals.

Gilmore joins baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield, and Don Baylor Jr., who helped launch Myeloma MVP in 2018. Together, they are honoring the legacy of teammate, father and baseball star Don Baylor, who passed away from multiple myeloma in 2017.

"Don Baylor was one of my best friends. He was also a great coach and teammate who always had a strategy and recognized the value of working as a team to face challenges. He took that same approach off the field in dealing with his multiple myeloma," said Winfield. "Don's experience inspired me to work with Amgen Oncology to spread the word about the Myeloma MVP program."

As part of the program, Amgen Oncology continues to work with the multiple myeloma patient research and advocacy community, including the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) and Myeloma Crowd, to raise awareness with patients and caregivers.

"Because of the extraordinary achievements in multiple myeloma research, there are now more treatment options and patients are living longer than ever before," said Paul Giusti, president and chief executive officer of the MMRF. "It is critically important for patients to have tools and resources available to them so that they are empowered to take an active role in working with their healthcare team to optimize the management of their disease."

The Myeloma MVP guide is available at MyelomaExplained.com and includes a tool that helps patients:

map out their goals and preferences for managing the disease,

identify important questions to ask their doctor,

and create a personal plan for managing their multiple myeloma.

In addition to the guide, patients can also visit MyelomaExplained.com to find educational information on multiple myeloma.

"We are committed to helping those living with multiple myeloma feel empowered, heard and supported," said I-Fen Chang, executive medical director of Global Oncology at Amgen. "The Myeloma MVP program offers tools for patients and their support teams that can help them work together to create a personalized plan for managing multiple myeloma."

About Rod Gilmore

Renowned college football analyst and former collegiate athlete Rod Gilmore was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in July 2016. As a patient, he understands the importance of creating and adhering to a plan to manage multiple myeloma. Rod is also a member of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation's Board of Directors. Through his work with MMRF and the patient advocacy community, Rod is dedicated to increasing awareness of multiple myeloma and encouraging patients to learn more about their disease.

About Dave Winfield

Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield knows the impact multiple myeloma can have on a patient all too well. In 2017, his close friend and former teammate Don Baylor passed away from multiple myeloma. Together with Rod and Don Jr., Dave is committed to helping raise awareness of this rare blood cancer.

About Don Baylor Jr.

Don Jr. is the son of Don Baylor, a former professional baseball player and coach who passed away from multiple myeloma in 2017. Following his diagnosis, Don worked hard to raise awareness and funds to help fight this incurable disease. Don Jr. has partnered with Amgen on the Myeloma MVP program to build upon his father's work and encourage patients to create a plan for managing their disease.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer, characterized by a recurring pattern of remission and relapse.1 Worldwide, approximately 160,000 people are diagnosed with multiple myeloma each year, and 106,000 patient deaths are reported on an annual basis.6 In the U.S. approximately 130,000 people are living with the disease, and there are an estimated 13,000 deaths each year.7 This year in the U.S. more than 30,000 people will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma.7 The disease typically affects people 65+ and is slightly more common among men than women.7,8 African Americans are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma as white Americans.8

About Amgen Oncology

Amgen Oncology is searching for and finding answers to incredibly complex questions that will advance care and improve lives for cancer patients and their families. Our research drives us to understand the disease in the context of the patient's life – not just their cancer journey – so they can take control of their lives.

For the last four decades, we have been dedicated to discovering the firsts that matter in oncology and to finding ways to reduce the burden of cancer. Building on our heritage, Amgen continues to advance the largest pipeline in the Company's history, moving with great speed to advance those innovations for the patients who need them.

At Amgen, we are driven by our commitment to transform the lives of cancer patients and keep them at the center of everything we do.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Jakubowiak A. Management strategies for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: current clinical perspectives. Semin in Hematol. 2012, 49 (Suppl 1): S16-S32. American Cancer Society. About Multiple Myeloma. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/multiple-myeloma/about.html. Accessed on October 2, 2019 . Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. What is Multiple Myeloma? Available at: https://themmrf.org/multiple-myeloma/what-is-multiple-myeloma/. Accessed on October 9, 2019 . Covvey, Jordan R., et al. Barriers and Facilitators to Share Decision-Making in Oncology: a Systematic Review of the Literature. Supportive Care in Cancer. 2019, 27(9), 1613-1637. LeBlanc, T. W., et al. Review of the Patient-Centered Communication Landscape in Multiple Myeloma and Other Hematologic Malignancies. Patient Educ Couns . 2019, 102(9), 1602-1612. GLOBOCAN 2018. Global Prevalence and Incidence. Available at: http://globocan.iarc.fr/old/summary_table_pop_prev.asp?selection=224900&title=World&sex=0&window=1&sort=0&submit=%C2%A0Execute%C2%A0http://globocan.iarc.fr/old/summary_table_pop_prev.asp?selection=224900&title=World&sex=0&window=1&sort=0&submit=%C2%A0Execute%C2%A0. Accessed on October 2, 2019 . National Cancer Institute. Myeloma Cancer Stat Facts. Available at: www.seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/mulmy.html. Accessed on October 2, 2019 . American Cancer Society. Risk Factors for Multiple Myeloma. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/multiple-myeloma/causes-risks-prevention/risk-factors.html. Accessed on October 2, 2019 .

