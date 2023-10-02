Sports And Energy Drinks Market size is to grow by USD 68.29 billion from 2022 to 2027 | the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Abbott Laboratories, Britvic Plc and BioSteel Nordics, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports and energy drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 68.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.16%. The sports and energy drinks market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer sports and energy drinks market are Abbott Laboratories, Acli Mate, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Cargill Inc., Decathlon SA, DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Energy Beverages LLC, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Hype Energy, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Large Life Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Shree Jalaram Group, Suntory Beverage and Food Europe, The Coca Cola Co., and The Jel Sert Co. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market 2023-2027

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. To increase their market position, manufacturers in this region are investing heavily in the marketing and promotion of their brands. For example, in September 2019 Coca Cola introduced single-serving bottles of the brand to India and Indonesia with a view to making them more appealing to consumers because they are cheaper than bigger ones. In addition, other players are also coming forward with innovative steps to increase their market share. To gain a greater presence in the region, players are also investing in the expansion of their infrastructure. For example, Monster Energy is planning an expansion of its affordable energy drink portfolio to Asia in January 2023 with the launch of Predator Energy. The company will benefit from an increase in its production of beverages concentrated for the Asia Pacific market through a new expansion plan. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Sports sponsorships and endorsements

Sports sponsorships and endorsements Key Trend - Demand for more functional beverages

- Demand for more functional beverages Major Challenges - Increasing cases of obesity

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into organic and non-organic. The market share growth by the organic segment will be significant during the forecast period. As consumers become more and more selective in their purchase decisions regarding the choice of products derived from natural sources or ingredients, there has been a rising demand for Organic Sports and Energy Drinks. Natural or organic ingredients are usually used in the manufacture of sports and energy drinks. Furthermore, organic fruit juices, organic sweeteners such as honey or agave syrups, and extracts from organically grown plants for flavoring and nutrition benefits shall also be included. These drinks are typically free of artificial additives, preservatives, and synthetic ingredients. Consumers see organic beverages as a healthier alternative when they do not contain pesticides, GMOs, or additives. In addition, organic options are sought after by people who are looking for products that are considered healthier and fit their health-conscious lifestyle. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Sports And Energy Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany

