Sports and Energy Drinks Market to grow by USD 68.29 billion from 2022 to 2027|Sports sponsorships and endorsements drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports and energy drinks market is set to grow by USD 68.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increased consumption among millennials. Sports sponsorships and endorsements is the major factor notably driving market growth. Sports sponsorships and endorsements offer sports and energy drink brands substantial exposure and visibility. When consumers witness their favorite athletes or sports teams endorsing a specific brand, it instills trust and credibility in the consumers' minds. This association with physical performance, fitness, and overall health can stimulate the demand for these beverages. Sports sponsorships enable brands to target specific demographics effectively, reaching their desired consumer base. By sponsoring sporting events, teams, or individual athletes, brands can tailor their marketing strategies to align with their target audience's interests and preferences. Overall, sports sponsorships and endorsements significantly impact the sports and energy drinks market by enhancing brand visibility, shaping consumer perceptions, and creating aspirational connections with athletes and sports events. These factors are expected to drive the global sports and energy drinks market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market 2023-2027

The sports and energy drinks market covers the following areas:

Sports And Energy Drinks Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

Demand for more functional beverages is an emerging trend influencing market growth. An increasing number of consumers are recognizing the importance of consuming functional beverages and are showing a preference for them. The demand for beverages with unique tastes and nutritional benefits has grown, leading to a surge in the popularity of sports and energy drinks in the functional beverages market. Sports drinks are known for their electrolyte content, essential for proper hydration, and their significant carbohydrate levels that provide energy to the body. As athletes and gym-goers engage in intense workouts, they seek beverages that can effectively energize them throughout the day. Additionally, consumers are increasingly interested in natural and exotic ingredients that offer functional properties. For instance, coconut water is gaining importance as an ingredient in sports drinks due to its dual benefits of being rich in carbohydrates and electrolytes. These factors are anticipated to drive the global sports and energy drinks market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge

The increasing cases of obesity are one of the significant challenges hindering market growth. Sports drinks, containing sugar, electrolytes, and minerals, are designed to refresh the body during physical activities. However, excessive consumption, especially among teenagers, can lead to weight gain and obesity, as these drinks are sweetened with sugar. The American Academy of Pediatrics (APP) conducted a study suggesting that individuals engaging in intense exercise in hot and humid conditions only require a small amount of sports drinks daily. Overconsumption can result in significant health issues, including weight gain and obesity. Moreover, excessive intake of sweetened sports drinks can also lead to dental and oral problems. These factors may potentially limit the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Sports And Energy Drinks Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The sports and energy drinks market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (organic and non-organic), product (energy drinks and sports drinks), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the organic segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global demand for organic sports and energy drinks has been on the rise as consumers increasingly prioritize natural and organic products. The organic segment of the sports and energy drinks market has experienced steady growth recently. These drinks are formulated with natural and organic ingredients, such as organic fruit juices, organic sweeteners like honey or agave syrup, and organic plant-based extracts for flavour and functionality. Organic sports and energy drinks are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and synthetic ingredients, making them align with the health and wellness trend in the beverage industry. Consumers perceive organic beverages as healthier choices due to the absence of synthetic pesticides, GMOs, and artificial additives. As a result, individuals seeking wholesome and health-conscious options are driving the growth of the organic segment in the global sports and energy drinks market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Acli Mate

BioSteel Nordics

Britvic Plc

Cargill Inc.

Decathlon SA

DyDo Group Holdings Inc.

Energy Beverages LLC

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Hype Energy

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Large Life Ltd.

Monster Energy Co.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Shree Jalaram Group

Suntory Beverage and Food Europe

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Jel Sert Co.

Vendors Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers sports and energy drinks such as EAS Peak.

The company offers sports and energy drinks such as EAS Peak. Britvic Plc - The company offers sports and energy drinks under the brand Robinsons.

The company offers sports and energy drinks under the brand Robinsons. BioSteel Nordics - The company offers sports and energy drinks such as Sugar-free sports drinks.

Sports And Energy Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 68.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acli Mate, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Cargill Inc., Decathlon SA, DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Energy Beverages LLC, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Hype Energy, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Large Life Ltd., Monster Energy Co., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Shree Jalaram Group, Suntory Beverage and Food Europe, The Coca Cola Co., and The Jel Sert Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

