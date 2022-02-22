SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY POWERHOUSE PHILIP BUTTON FORMS PARTNERSHIP WITH GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS

Button served as an agent for Oscar De La Hoya while SVP of Global Sports & Entertainment at William Morris Endeavor (WME) and has a proven track record of representing global personalities, successfully securing brand deals, and developing and producing projects with high profile production companies. Button was also an executive producer of STX Entertainment's $150 million global box office hit "The Foreigner," starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan and directed by Martin Campbell. With over 15-years of experience as an agent and executive in sports and entertainment, Button will also explore new business ventures and investments on behalf of the 20-year-old company founded by the 10-time world champion in six different weight divisions and 1992 Olympic Gold Medalists, Oscar De La Hoya.

"I have known Philip Button for over a decade and trusted him with my career while he was at WME," said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. "Philip has vast knowledge and experience in the industry and has secured high-profile deals across entertainment, media, and sports. Having him as a producing partner now with Golden Boy is a full-circle moment for us both, and I know that together we will build an empire."

"I am thrilled to be working with Oscar again. He is a global icon who transcends sports. We were able to collaborate on big projects when we worked together the first time, and we are ready to elevate Golden Boy to a new level in the sports and entertainment industry. We are already developing a compelling scripted television project with an award-winning studio, highlighting Golden Boy as a real player in Hollywood. I am excited for the new media empire that we are building, and I look forward to collaborating on new business opportunities and contributing to the continued growth and success of Golden Boy," said Philip Button.

Button has a successful history working with high-profile production companies, including Jackie Chan's the JC Group, Will and Jada Smith's Westbrook Studios, Kevin Hart's HartBeat Productions, Channing Tatum's Free Association, and award-winning commercial production company Stept Studios. He has represented and worked with some of the most recognizable personalities and companies in the world, including Academy Award winner Jackie Chan, Academy Award, Grammy & Golden Globe Award winner Lionel Richie, Global Icon Pelé, Emmy Nominated Celebrity Chef & Lifestyle Personality Marcela Valladolid, Baseball Legend Alex Rodriguez, NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, Professional Golfer Michelle Wie, MLB Los Angeles Dodgers, EPL's Chelsea Football Club, Manchester City FC; New Evolution Ventures, a leading health & fitness investment company (24 Hour Fitness, Crunch, UFC Gym, Alex Rodriguez's Energy Fitness); The Raine Group; a leading merchant bank; and Academy Award-winning VFX company Digital Domain.

ABOUT GOLDEN BOY

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy is a media and entertainment brand committed to making fighting entertainment more accessible and affordable. The company's in-house production team develops creative original programming for RingTV.com and international channels across the globe. The company holds the exclusive rights to top boxers and has promoted some of the biggest and highest-grossing events in the history of the sport. Now, Golden Boy is one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world and shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike.

ABOUT SEVEN XV VENTURES

Founded in 2019 by Philip Button, Seven XV Ventures focuses on global business opportunities across Entertainment, Sports, Technology, and Branded Lifestyle. Seven XV areas of business includes developing and producing content for film, television, and new media, talent representation, brand management, advising clients on business strategy, and pre-seed investment opportunities. www.sevenxv.com

SOURCE Golden Boy Promotions