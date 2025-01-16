Sports and Entertainment Industry Veteran Joe Hickey Joins Veteran Ticket Foundation as Vice President Partnerships

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), a national nonprofit foundation supporting the veteran, military, and first responder community, is excited to announce that sports and entertainment executive Joe Hickey has accepted a position as the Vice President Partnerships with Vet Tix. With nearly three decades of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, Joe will lead the strategy and execution of nationwide brand partnerships and activation programs, driving the partnership growth of Vet Tix.

"Joe's consulting support to Vet Tix, along with his personal and professional relationships, make him the perfect fit to help Vet Tix and 1st Tix continue to grow," said Michael A. Focareto III, Vet Tix Founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran. He emphasized that "Joe will have a significant role supporting the mission of Vet Tix and 1st Tix with our team and brand partners. Joe's leadership and experience will help unlock new opportunities that help veterans, service members, first responders, and their families reconnect with each other and their communities to create lifelong memories."

Hickey joins Vet Tix following senior-level roles with ASM Global, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Nationals, and Genesco Sports.

Joe graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland in 1993. He and his five children reside in Phoenix, Arizona.

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities to currently serving military members, veterans of all eras, and immediate family of those killed in action. Since 2008, Vet Tix has distributed over 26 million free event tickets to over 2 million members.

In 2018, Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same benefit to our nation's first responders, including current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 Dispatchers. These events help Vet Tix, 1st Tix members, and their families reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage them to stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 99 percent of its revenue on its programs, ensuring we give back to those who have given so much. Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more.

