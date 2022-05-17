Sports and Fitness Wear Market: APAC to Contribute to 36% Market Growth| Technavio

The increase in the number of sports tournaments is driving the sports and fitness wear market growth. The sports industry has witnessed an upsurge in the number of tournaments due to the growing interest of people globally in sports activities, which can increase the sales of sports and fitness wear. For instance, the increase in the number of registered baseball players has led to an increase in the number of baseball and softball tournaments and matches.

Sports and Fitness Wear Market: Key Challenges

Volatile raw material prices hinder the sports and fitness wear market growth. The key vendors, including adidas, Nike, and PUMA, are witnessing fluctuations in their profit margins due to the fluctuating prices of raw materials and the increase in competition among the vendors in the market. As the establishment costs are low, there is an increase in the influx of local vendors. The emergence of local vendors leads to price wars among market competitors. Such factors compel the vendors to decrease the prices of their products, which, in turn, affect their profit margins.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Brooks Sports Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Kappa

Karhu Holding BV

Li Ning Co. Ltd.

lululemon athletica Inc.

Mizuno Corp.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

Patagonia Inc.

PUMA SE

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Skechers USA Inc.

Inc. The Gap Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Product Insights and News

The sports and fitness wear market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Chem Trend LP, a leading vendor, offers various products such as casting lubricants, release agents, tire manufacturing aids, purge compounds, and ancillary products. The company also offers a mold release coating that helps to minimize mold fouling, aids rubber flow, assists in the release of the tire from the mold at the end of the cure cycle, and enhances the finished tire appearance.

APAC's Contribution to Sports and Fitness Wear Market

The increase in the participation of people in regular fitness and sports activities is expected to propel the sports and fitness wear market growth in APAC. Countries such as China and Japan are expected to be the main contributors to market growth in the region. APAC is expected to contribute 36% of the sports and fitness wear market growth. Market growth in the region is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.

Sports and Fitness Wear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 66.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Kappa, Karhu Holding BV, Li Ning Co. Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Mizuno Corp., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Patagonia Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Skechers USA Inc., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Segmentation

The sports and fitness market is divided by end-user into men and women segments. The women segment is expected to significantly contribute to the sports and fitness wear market. The increase in the population of working women, increase in demand from developing countries, and recovery from the recession are some of the factors driving the segment. The rise in participation of women in sports and fitness activities has bridged the gap between male and female participation ratio and increased the per-unit sales of sports and fitness wear. Moreover, women are more fashion-conscious than men, which forces key competitors to upgrade their product lines with new designs and styles to add more women consumers.

Key Highlights

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive sports and fitness wear market growth during the next five years

The growth of the sports and fitness wear industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and Precise estimation of the sports and fitness wear market size and its contribution to the parent market

