Sports and Trading Card AI Technology Company, Ludex Hires Former eBay, Sports Trading Card Category Manager, Jeff Juco

CHICAGO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludex , the pioneering AI-driven platform for sports and trading card collectors, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeff Juco, who previously spent the last several years with eBay as Category Manager of Sports Trading Cards. Jeff used his industry knowledge and experience to cultivate relationships with key industry partners including card manufacturers and grading companies and worked with the hobby's biggest sellers.

Ludex Hires Former eBay, Sports Trading Card Category Manager, Jeff Juco as its new Director of Partnerships Post this Jeff Juco, Director of Partnerships, Ludex

"Excited to be a part of the Ludex team. Their AI is industry leading and as the hobby continues to grow, the suite of Ludex products will be invaluable to the community!" said Jeff Juco.

As Ludex's new Director of Partnerships, Jeff will bring his lifelong passion for collecting and his extensive hobby knowledge to the Ludex team. He has developed deep relationships in the trading card collecting community that will help Ludex grow its strategic partnerships.

"We are excited and honored to welcome Jeff Juco to the Ludex team, " said Brian Ludden, Ludex CEO. "The industry knowledge and the relationships he has cultivated are a testament to Jeff's character. We are looking forward to the exciting journey ahead of us!"

Jeff is a passionate collector of sports trading cards and memorabilia as highlighted by owning 6 graded sets of one of the most iconic basketball sets ever made - 1986-87 Fleer featuring Michael Jordan's rookie card.

Keep up to date with Ludex features, product releases, and announcements at www.ludex.com/blog. Follow Ludex on all social media @Ludexapp

Contact:

Nick Shin

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

About Ludex

Ludex is a leading platform revolutionizing the collectibles industry with patent pending technology. Through its innovative AI-powered solutions, Ludex empowers collectors worldwide by offering instant identification, valuation, and monetization of collections. With a mission to reshape the trading card marketplace, Ludex is committed to delivering a seamless user experience while fostering global connectivity among collectors.

SOURCE Ludex