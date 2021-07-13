Sports betting company Leadstar Media acquires Romanian affiliate license

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports betting and media company Leadstar Media has secured an affiliate license to begin offering their affiliate marketing services in Romania. The regulated Romaninan gambling market is the fifth new market entry from the company this year.

The Romanian online gambling market has been regulated since 2015 and requires operators, suppliers and affiliates to be licensed. Leadstar Media has acquired a Class II license from the National Gambling Office (ONJN). The license allows Leadstar Media to refer traffic to both licensed online sportsbooks and licensed online casino operators in Romania.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO, Leadstar Media

"Online gambling in Romania has been regulated since 2015 and still possesses growth potential. The ongoing shift from offline to online in one of Europe's most populated countries signifies great underlying growth within the market."

Adding another regulated market to their portfolio is in line with Leadstar Media's strategic expansion plans.

"Obtaining a Romanian affiliate licence is a natural next step for us as we work to continue sending our partners the best traffic from regulated markets across the globe. With our newly acquired license in place we are looking forward to partnering with licensed online sportsbooks in Romania and starting to send quality referrals." says Kvarnström

Leadstar Media is entering the market through their site Pariurisport.com which was first launched in late 2020. The site compares different sportsbooks and bonus offers as well as providing in-depth reviews highlighting some of the most important factors about each.



