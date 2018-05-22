Sports-Betting Decision-Makers to Convene at Summer Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair Becky Harris Heads Special Sports-Betting Session

The NCLGS Committee on Emerging Forms of Gaming, chaired by Nevada Assemblyman Keith Pickard, will focus on "Learning from Nevada Sports Betting Model of Regulation." Presenters include:

Joe Asher , CEO, William Hill US

, CEO, William Hill US Karl Bennison , Chief, Enforcement Division, Nevada Gaming Control Board

, Chief, Enforcement Division, Nevada Gaming Control Board Becky Harris , Chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board

, Chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board Art Manteris , Vice President Race & Sports Operations, Station Casinos

"Nevada is the only state that has effectively governed sports betting for many years, in many different types of facilities and in different markets," said Pickard, who represents part of Clark County. "What better way for states preparing for the introduction of regulated sports betting to learn about the Nevada model than to listen directly to a team of experts who live and work in the Silver State?"

Several NCLGS Summer Meeting sessions will examine sports betting from other vantage points as well, including:

Keynote Address from Casey Schwab , Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for the NFL Players Association

, Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for the NFL Players Association NCLGS committees on State-Federal Relations, Casinos, and Lotteries

International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) Masterclass titled "Legal Implications of the Supreme Court Ruling on Sports Betting"

IMGL Masterclass titled "State of Online Gaming in the US"

In addition to outstanding networking opportunities with dozens of state legislators and industry professionals, the NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Lotteries, Pari-Mutuels, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Two IMGL Masterclasses

One special general session panel examining the economic impacts of gaming

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Intralot's facility serving the Ohio Lottery

Optional Saturday night baseball game (via separate registration fee at special group rate): New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians

To view the agenda, register, and book hotel rooms at the host Marriott (special attendee rates (available through June 21), visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

For sponsorship information, contact Dawn Wagner at dawn@nclgs.org. Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

The Summer Meeting is co-locating with the GLI University Mid-Year Regulators Seminar on July 12. Contact Kevin Mullally at K.mullally@gaminglabs for more information.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-betting-decision-makers-to-convene-at-summer-meeting-of-legislators-from-gaming-states-july-13-15-in-cleveland-nevada-gaming-control-board-chair-becky-harris-heads-special-sports-betting-session-300652891.html

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

