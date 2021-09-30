Sports Betting Startups Selected For Las Vegas Pitch Competition

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five sports betting startups have been selected to present their business plans to industry executives and investors at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) conference in Las Vegas.

A panel of judges representing Turner Sports, NASCAR, Sportradar, and Sharp Alpha Advisors will hear pitches and conduct brief Q&A sessions before awarding prizes.

Turner Sports' VP of Emerging Media and Innovation Peter Scott will join Sharp Alpha's Lloyd Danzig and Sportradar's Neale Deeley in assessing the startups. NASCAR Managing Director of Sports Betting Joseph Solosky will also join the panel of expert judges.

Prizes to be awarded include a $25,000 cash investment and a year of access to Sportradar's accelerator program. Turner Sports will offer one founder behind-the-scenes access to a marquee sporting event hosted by the media company. One startup will win a VIP trip to Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship and the opportunity to demo their product for NASCAR executives in a luxury box at the event.

The competition will feature founders from the following companies:

HedgePay, a B2B solution that enables any online gaming platform's users to automatically fund their accounts using spare change round-ups

SharpRank, a software-based ratings agency that verifies and evaluates the performance of professional sports bettors and handicappers

Tallysight, a publishing platform that helps sportsbooks, media teams, and content creators monetize their sports betting audience

Bettor Fantasy, a platform that enables fantasy sports players to bet on their league's matchups and outcomes

Juice Reel, a bet-tracking app that automatically syncs to users' sportsbook accounts

"The quality of the applicants and judges involved in this competition is a testament to the size of the opportunity in and adjacent to sports betting," said Lloyd Danzig, Managing Partner of Sharp Alpha Advisors and organizer of the event.

The competition will take place on Wednesday, October 6 at 3:00pm PT in the Innovation Lab at G2E, which is being held at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas.

Conference attendees are welcome to spectate the pitch competition free of charge.

More information about Sportradar's accelerator program is available at https://sportradar.us/about-us/acceleradar/ . More information about G2E is available at https://www.globalgamingexpo.com/ .

