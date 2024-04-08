Sports Bottle Market size is set to grow by USD 901.15 mn from 2024-2028,growing awareness of importance of health and fitness activities boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports bottle market size is estimated to grow by USD 901.15 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period. The global sports bottle market is thriving due to the rise in health and fitness consciousness, leading consumers to engage in activities like running, cycling, and hiking. Chronic health issues fuel this trend, emphasizing the need for a healthy lifestyle. Sports bottles, known for their durability and portability, are in high demand for exercise-fueling beverages during outdoor activities. Brands like Contigo and Hydaway offer stainless-steel and BPA-free plastic options, prioritizing sustainability and regulatory compliance. Online distribution channels, including e-commerce, are significant sales avenues.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Bottle Market 2024-2028

Sports Bottle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 901.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Bhalla International, Borosil Ltd., Embrava Sports, Everich Commerce Group Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., HydraPak LLC, Klean Kanteen, MIRA Brands, Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Nomader LLC, PUMA SE, Thermos LLC, Tupperware Brands Corp., Under Armour Inc., Urbangear, Vista Outdoor Inc., ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO. LTD., and Zojirushi Corp.

Segment Overview

This sports bottle market report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Material (Stainless steel, Plastic, Silicone, Aluminum, Glass) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

The sports bottle market experiences significant growth due to increasing health consciousness and concerns over BPA in PET plastics. Stainless steel sports bottles, known for durability and BPA-free construction, gain popularity as a healthy alternative to disposable plastic water bottles. These bottles, suitable for physical activities like sports, trekking, and outdoor events, feature double-wall vacuum insulation for extended temperature maintenance. New product launches in the fitness accessories market cater to this demand, offering lightweight, crystal-clear bottles with handles. However, plastic water bottles, despite being convenient, pose environmental hazards. Their production from fossil-fuels and disposal contribute to pollution, harming land and aquatic life. The recycling process reduces energy consumption and toxic substance emissions, but single-use plastic bottles continue to pose challenges. Sportspersons and fitness enthusiasts, seeking to maintain their energy levels during exercises, often consume energy drinks from plastic bottles, contributing to the issue. To mitigate these concerns, efforts focus on promoting eco-friendly alternatives, such as stainless steel sports bottles, and improving the recycling process. By maintaining the environmental balance, we can ensure a healthier eco-system for future generations.

Geography Overview

The North American sports bottle market experiences substantial growth due to the rise in exercise-fueling sports and physical activities. Drinking water during jogging, cycling, hiking, yoga, and team sports is essential for hydration. Convenient and portable water bottles are in high demand for athletes and fitness enthusiasts during workouts and outdoor activities. Popular sports like football, basketball, and baseball drive market expansion. Mineral water in durable, reusable sports bottles is preferred for optimal health during strenuous training and exhaustion. New product launches in plastic and aluminum sport bottles cater to daily life, outings, trekking activities, and outdoor events. Health consciousness and disposable income fuel market growth. Organizations and enterprises promote hydration, while social isolation increases the need for personal water bottles. BPA-free PET plastics and recycling initiatives are key considerations. Regular cleaning is essential for maintaining the quality and longevity of sports bottles.

The sports bottle market is driven by the demand for smart hydration solutions, featuring tech like hydration tracking and personalized recommendations. Key players include Hydro Flask, Nalgene, and Klean Kanteen. Sustainability is a focus, with stainless steel and recycled materials gaining popularity versus single-use plastic. Regulatory frameworks and eco-conscious consumers are driving the shift towards reusable bottles, reducing environmental hazards and landfill waste.

The sports bottle market experiences volatility due to fluctuating raw material costs, particularly for plastic, stainless steel, and aluminum. These price changes increase production expenses, affecting profit margins and consumer prices. Keywords: athletes, fitness, dehydration, sports bottles, plastic, aluminum, market, BPA, PET, recycling, new products, physical activities, trekking, health consciousness, disposable income, fossil-fuels, pollutants, workers, recyclable, toxic substances, land, oceans, aquatic life.

Research Analysis

The Sports Bottle Market caters to the hydration needs of individuals engaged in physical activities, such as jogging, exercising, and outdoor events like trekking. Durable and portable sports bottles are in high demand for both Generation X and millennials, who prioritize health consciousness and fitness. The market for fitness accessories, including sports bottles, has seen significant growth due to the increasing popularity of fitness clubs and the disposable income of consumers. However, concerns regarding environmental hazards, particularly from single-use plastic bottles, have led to an increase in demand for eco-friendly alternatives, such as glass or BPA-free reusable bottles. The sports bottle market is expected to continue expanding as more people engage in adventurous weekend treks and other outdoor activities.

Market Research Overview

The Sports Bottle Market involves the production, distribution, and sale of various types of bottles designed for sports and fitness activities. These bottles come in different materials such as plastic, glass, and stainless steel, with capacities ranging from 500ml to 1 liter. Features like leak-proof lids, wide mouths, and insulation are popular among consumers. Brands like BPA-free Camelbak and Hydro Flask dominate the market, offering reusable and eco-friendly options. Consumers are drawn to their durability, convenience, and ability to keep beverages cool or hot for extended periods. Additionally, customizable designs and collaborations with sports teams and organizations add value to these products. The market is expected to grow due to increasing health consciousness and the convenience these bottles offer for active lifestyles.

