Sports Bra: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026

There are a number of different sports bra designs that can be found in the on-line listings and in retail stores. The athleisure trend is here to stay because it provides significant health benefits. Improvements in comfort provided by sports bras has extended their use to all day. Sports bras represent a breakthrough in innovation and will likely completely replace traditional bras.



When working out, the bust is put through more stress and impacts than during daily activities. Breasts are subject to movements and bouncing that can create a force of up to five times their actual weight creating the possibility of tears. Wearing a sports bra provides both support and comfort needed when doing a physical activity.



According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, "Youth female runner challenges illustrate the shift in the female body at puberty. Before puberty the muscles are strong and sleek, like the male body, but suddenly curves and breasts appear, creating significant body changes that disrupt the ability to run fast.



This change requires physiological and psychological adaptation. Containing the body becomes an issue. Sport bras have emerged as a way for females to adjust to those body changes in a way that supports participation in all walks of life. The sports bras offer a freedom that lasts a lifetime."



The shipments value of the sports bra market in 2019 at $9 billion is rising to $38.4 billion by 2026, representing significant growth. Growth is spurred by a rapid shift away from regular bras to the far more comfortable sports bra. Support and protection of the upper body is achieved by use of the sports bra.



