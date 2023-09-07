Sports Bras Market to grow by USD 10.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increased Participation of Women in Sports and Fitness Activities to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports bras market size is expected to grow by USD 10.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 11.59% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The increasing participation of women in sports and fitness activities drives the global sports bras market growth during the forecast period. There is a growing awareness on emphasizing health and well-being among women, which is significantly contributing to the global sports bra market growth. Changing lifestyles, growing awareness about the importance of physical activity, and the growing popularity of athleisure wear are some of the main factors positively impacting the market. Additionally, there is an increasing shift to healthier lifestyles among women which is increasing the participation of women in sports and fitness activities. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global sports bra market growth during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (padded and non-padded), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download FREE sample report

Sports Bras Market: Segment Overview

The market share growth of the padded segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing preference for a padded segment among women who are seeking high levels of support and protection during strenuous physical activities. The main advantage of the incorporation of padded segments in sports bras is that it helps to reduce impact and thereby minimizes discomfort. Nike Inc (Nike) is one of the main market players that offers the padded segment known as Nike Pro Rival , which is specially designed for high-intensive activities, including running and intense training sessions. Women's Armour Crossback Sports offered by Under Armour Inc. is another prominent padded bra segment. The main advantage of this padded segment is that it provides removable padded cups that enhance comfort and support, providing a customizable fit for every individual. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the padded segment, which in turn will drive the sports bras market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

North America accounts for 36% of the market share during the forecast period. For now, get a snapshot of the comprehensive report Download FREE Sample

Recent trends influencing the market- The increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainably sourced materials is a primary trend in the global sports bra market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth- The increase in demand for and sales of counterfeit products is one of the key challenges hindering the global sports bra market growth during the forecast period. Driver, Trend and challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find more insights from a free sample report!



Company landscape and analysis including.Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Brooks Sports Inc., Enell Inc., Fabletics LLC, FIT N FAB SPORTS, lululemon athletica Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Oiselle Inc., Onzie Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., Victorias Secret and Co., Wacoal Holdings Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Hanesbrands Inc.

Sports Bras Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Brooks Sports Inc., Enell Inc., Fabletics LLC, FIT N FAB SPORTS, lululemon athletica Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Oiselle Inc., Onzie Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., Victorias Secret and Co., Wacoal Holdings Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Hanesbrands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

