Sports Business Journal Announces Influence 125

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Business Journal (SBJ) has released Influence 125 — celebrating the most influential people in sports business for the past 25 years.
In this highly anticipated editorial feature, SBJ leans on its depth of knowledge and access from having chronicled the complex evolution of the sports industry for nearly three decades, an era defined by bold visionaries, transformational leadership and the relentless pursuit of innovation.
Influence 125 recognizes the trailblazers who have set the pace for change in sports business. From pioneering founders and high-stakes dealmakers to brand architects and media moguls, these 125 advocates have reshaped the multibillion-dollar sports economy across every sector: sponsorship, tech, media, venues, events, agencies and leagues. Their impact has been undeniable, and their influence continues to shape the next frontier of leadership in sports.
"Influence 125 is a tribute to the visionaries who have driven transformation in sports business," said SBJ Publisher and Executive Editor Abe Madkour. "Sports Business Journal has captured the critical innovations, changes, progress and people over the past 25 years, so we are uniquely positioned to recognize those who have made a lasting impact."
The full list of Influence 125 honorees can be found below and in the December 8 edition of Sports Business Journal and sportsbusinessjournal.com.
Influence 125 Honorees in Alphabetical Order:
Mark Abbott
Val Ackerman
Yasir Al-Rumayyan
Phil Anschutz
Thomas Bach
Gary Bettman
Pete Bevacqua
Simone Biles & Allyson Felix & Michael Phelps
Arthur Blank
David Blitzer
George Bodenheimer
Todd Boehly
Scott Boras
Steve Bornstein
Pat Bowlen
Bob Bowman
Tom Brady
Andrea Brimmer
Joe Browne
Jerry Buss & Jeanie Buss
Gerry Cardinale
Chase Carey
Ian Charles & Doc O'Connor
Tom Condon
Mark Cuban
Bill Daly
Jim Delany
Egon Durban
Rick Dudley, Phil de Picciotto and John Shea
Dick Ebersol
Ari Emanuel & Patrick Whitesell
Theo Epstein
Don Fehr
Tim Finchem
Ted Forstmann
Brian France & Lesa France Kennedy
Chuck Fruit
Don Garber
Roger Goodell
Steve Greenberg
Josh Harris
John Henry
David Hill
Sarah Hirshland
Amy Howe
Clark Hunt
Bob Iger
Gianni Infantino
Jeremy Jacobs Sr.
LeBron James
Magic Johnson
Jerry Jones
Michael Jordan
Michele Kang
Arlen Kantarian
Stan Kasten
Jeffrey Kessler
Nick Khan
Billie Jean King
Phil Knight
Bill Koenig & Mark Tatum
Robert Kraft
Stan Kroenke
Joe Lacob & Peter Guber
Mark Lazarus
Joe Leccese
Tim Leiweke
Tod Leiweke
Ted Leonsis
David Levy
Larry Levy & Andy Lansing
Greg Maffei
John Malone
Rob Manfred
Peyton Manning
Vince McMahon
Sean McManus
Sandy Montag
Les Moonves
Rupert Murdoch
Mike Levine, Howie Nuchow & Paul Danforth
Ed O'Bannon
Susan O'Malley
Bennet Omalu
Jeff Pash & Joe Siclare & Brian Rolapp
Rich Paul
Roger Penske
Steve Phelps
Jimmy Pitaro
Kevin Plank
Tony Ponturo
Larry Probst
George Pyne
Jerry Reinsdorf
Fred Ridley
Brian Roberts
Jason Robins
Michael Rubin
Earl Santee
Jeff Schwartz & Casey Close & Mark Steinberg
Bud Selig
Jimmy Sexton
Eric Shanks
Mark Shapiro
Adam Silver
Bill Simmons
John Skipper
Mike Slive & Greg Sankey
Janet Marie Smith
Molly Solomon
George Steinbrenner & Hal Steinbrenner & Randy Levine
David Stern
Paul Tagliabue
Larry Tanenbaum
Arn Tellem
Gene Upshaw
Mark Walter
Casey Wasserman
Rick Welts
Dana White
Dan Wieden
Serena Williams
Tiger Woods
Brett Yormark
