Sports Business Journal Announces Influence 125

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Business Journal (SBJ) has released Influence 125 — celebrating the most influential people in sports business for the past 25 years.

In this highly anticipated editorial feature, SBJ leans on its depth of knowledge and access from having chronicled the complex evolution of the sports industry for nearly three decades, an era defined by bold visionaries, transformational leadership and the relentless pursuit of innovation.

Influence 125 recognizes the trailblazers who have set the pace for change in sports business. From pioneering founders and high-stakes dealmakers to brand architects and media moguls, these 125 advocates have reshaped the multibillion-dollar sports economy across every sector: sponsorship, tech, media, venues, events, agencies and leagues. Their impact has been undeniable, and their influence continues to shape the next frontier of leadership in sports.

"Influence 125 is a tribute to the visionaries who have driven transformation in sports business," said SBJ Publisher and Executive Editor Abe Madkour. "Sports Business Journal has captured the critical innovations, changes, progress and people over the past 25 years, so we are uniquely positioned to recognize those who have made a lasting impact."

The full list of Influence 125 honorees can be found below and in the December 8 edition of Sports Business Journal and sportsbusinessjournal.com.

Influence 125 Honorees in Alphabetical Order:

Mark Abbott

Val Ackerman

Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Phil Anschutz

Thomas Bach

Gary Bettman

Pete Bevacqua

Simone Biles & Allyson Felix & Michael Phelps

Arthur Blank

David Blitzer

George Bodenheimer

Todd Boehly

Scott Boras

Steve Bornstein

Pat Bowlen

Bob Bowman

Tom Brady

Andrea Brimmer

Joe Browne

Jerry Buss & Jeanie Buss

Gerry Cardinale

Chase Carey

Ian Charles & Doc O'Connor

Tom Condon

Mark Cuban

Bill Daly

Jim Delany

Egon Durban

Rick Dudley, Phil de Picciotto and John Shea

Dick Ebersol

Ari Emanuel & Patrick Whitesell

Theo Epstein

Don Fehr

Tim Finchem

Ted Forstmann

Brian France & Lesa France Kennedy

Chuck Fruit

Don Garber

Roger Goodell

Steve Greenberg

Josh Harris

John Henry

David Hill

Sarah Hirshland

Amy Howe

Clark Hunt

Bob Iger

Gianni Infantino

Jeremy Jacobs Sr.

LeBron James

Magic Johnson

Jerry Jones

Michael Jordan

Michele Kang

Arlen Kantarian

Stan Kasten

Jeffrey Kessler

Nick Khan

Billie Jean King

Phil Knight

Bill Koenig & Mark Tatum

Robert Kraft

Stan Kroenke

Joe Lacob & Peter Guber

Mark Lazarus

Joe Leccese

Tim Leiweke

Tod Leiweke

Ted Leonsis

David Levy

Larry Levy & Andy Lansing

Greg Maffei

John Malone

Rob Manfred

Peyton Manning

Vince McMahon

Sean McManus

Sandy Montag

Les Moonves

Rupert Murdoch

Mike Levine, Howie Nuchow & Paul Danforth

Ed O'Bannon

Susan O'Malley

Bennet Omalu

Jeff Pash & Joe Siclare & Brian Rolapp

Rich Paul

Roger Penske

Steve Phelps

Jimmy Pitaro

Kevin Plank

Tony Ponturo

Larry Probst

George Pyne

Jerry Reinsdorf

Fred Ridley

Brian Roberts

Jason Robins

Michael Rubin

Earl Santee

Jeff Schwartz & Casey Close & Mark Steinberg

Bud Selig

Jimmy Sexton

Eric Shanks

Mark Shapiro

Adam Silver

Bill Simmons

John Skipper

Mike Slive & Greg Sankey

Janet Marie Smith

Molly Solomon

George Steinbrenner & Hal Steinbrenner & Randy Levine

David Stern

Paul Tagliabue

Larry Tanenbaum

Arn Tellem

Twitter

Gene Upshaw

Mark Walter

Casey Wasserman

Rick Welts

Dana White

Dan Wieden

Serena Williams

Tiger Woods

Brett Yormark

