Sports Coaching Market 2023-2028, USD 4.18 billion Incremental Growth - Technavio

07 Feb, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports coaching market is set to grow by USD 4.18 billion from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. Technavio estimates state that there will be a growth of 5.15% YOY during 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing government initiatives to promote sports and sporting infrastructure. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2024-2028). Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Coaching Market 2024-2028
The integration of sports software technologies such as virtual reality and analytics is driving growth in the sports coaching market. Vendors worldwide, like Challenger Sports and ESM Academy, are adopting these platforms to enhance coaching facilities. For example, TENVIC in India uses coaching platforms for player training, including an academy management system and a video analytics platform for remote feedback. These technological advancements improve coaching experiences, attracting more players to enroll in private academies. Thus, technological integration is a key driver for market growth.

An increase in the online presence of vendors is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, challenges including the expensive nature may hamper the growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

This market analysis includes Type, Application, and Geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of sports events globally, the increase in the online presence of sports coaching vendors, and the introduction of neuro sports training in sports coaching as one of the prime reasons driving the sports coaching market growth during the next few years.

  • The sports camps and personalized training segment is expected to experience significant growth, driven by rising player participation in international and domestic sports leagues. Demand for these services is particularly high among players aspiring for national or league team spots. Additionally, government initiatives promoting sports, such as those in China, the US, and Singapore, further boost segment growth. Overall, accelerating year-over-year growth rates are anticipated in this segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Sample Report

The sports coaching market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • Challenger Sports
  • CMT Learning Ltd.
  • Elle Football Academy
  • ESM Academy
  • Firstbeat Technologies Oy
  • FRONT RUSH LLC
  • Global Sports PD Network
  • Ignite Sport UK Ltd.
  • IMG Academy
  • ISM Sports
  • Khelomore Sports Pvt. Ltd.
  • Mentally Fit Institute
  • Neuro Training For Athletes
  • Smaller Earth Ltd.
  • TENVIC
  • The Coach Crew
  • TrainingPeaks LLC
  • UK Coaching
  • US Sports Camps
  • AtheleticLogic

Applications

The sports coaching industry is segmented into various categories, including athletic training, sports mentorship, coaching programs, and physical training. These segments cater to skill development in sports and utilize coaching techniques to educate athletes. The sports coaching industry offers diverse opportunities for team coaching and sports education, driving growth and innovation in coaching methodologies.

Related Reports

The surface water sports equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,175.17 million.

The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 208.5 million.

