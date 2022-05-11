Sports Coaching Market Value to grow by USD 9.07 Billion | Significant growth opportunities expected in Europe | Technavio

May 11, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports coaching market research report by Technavio provides valuable insights to help enterprises advance in their business approaches. The report helps businesses deduce end goals and redefine their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Frequently asked questions about this report:
What is the forecasted growth in the sports coaching market?
The global market size is expected to grow by USD 9.07 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5%.
What is the YOY growth rate of the sports coaching market in 2021?
The global sports coaching market observed a YOY growth rate of 2.48% in 2021.
Which segment based on the type accounted for the largest market share in 2021?
Based on the type, the sports camps and personalized trainings segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021.
Who are the key players in the market?
Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Elle Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc. are identified as the key players in the market.
What factors are driving the sports coaching market growth?
The increasing government initiatives to promote sports and sports coaching infrastructure is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Competitive Analysis
The global sports coaching market is fragmented with the presence of numerous players. The vendors in the market are introducing services differentiated in terms of quality and technology to gain an edge over their rivals. Some vendors are involved in mergers and acquisitions to increase their market shares.
Some of the recent developments in the vendor landscape in terms of product launches and M&As include:
Key product offerings:
Challenger Sports: The company offers a line of products such as Soccerplus, summer camps, and international soccer camps among others.
CMT Learning Ltd.: The company offers sports and English language programs to accelerate learning, sporting prowess, and personal development for young people through its brands EuroSportsCamps and SportsToursEuro.
Coach Sport LLC: The company offers a line of programs such as 1-2-1 Sessions, 1-2-3 Sessions (per person), and 1-2-2 Sessions (per person) among others along with personal trainers.
Mergers and Acquisitions:
- In January 2020, Challenger Sports announced its collaboration with Fusionetics, a movement assessment and personalized performance platform. This collaboration is an opportunity for the company to offer quality solutions for customers.
- In October 2020, US Sports Camps Inc. partnered with Aim Lab to become its official partner for gamer training, performance improvement, and analytics. The partnership would focus on integrating Aim Lab into US Sports Camps Esports Camp training and experience.
|
Sports Coaching Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 9.07 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.48
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Challenger Sports, CMT Learning Ltd., Coach Sport LLC, Elle Football Academy, ESM Academies, Ignite Sport UK Ltd., School Sports Coaching, TENVIC, United States Sports Academy, and US Sports Camps Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- 2.2 Consumer discretionary industry
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Specialized consumer services market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Sports camps and personalized trainings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Sports camps and personalized trainings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Sports camps and personalized trainings - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Recreational camps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Recreational camps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Recreational camps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Challenger Sports
- Exhibit 43: Challenger Sports - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Challenger Sports - Product and service
- Exhibit 45: Challenger Sports – Key news
- Exhibit 46: Challenger Sports - Key offerings
- 10.4 CMT Learning Ltd.
- Exhibit 47: CMT Learning Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: CMT Learning Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: CMT Learning Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Coach Sport LLC
- Exhibit 50: Coach Sport LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Coach Sport LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Coach Sport LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Elle Football Academy
- Exhibit 53: Elle Football Academy - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Elle Football Academy - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Elle Football Academy - Key offerings
- 10.7 ESM Academies
- Exhibit 56: ESM Academies - Overview
- Exhibit 57: ESM Academies - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: ESM Academies - Key offerings
- 10.8 Ignite Sport UK Ltd.
- Exhibit 59: Ignite Sport UK Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Ignite Sport UK Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Ignite Sports UK Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 62: Ignite Sport UK Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 School Sports Coaching
- Exhibit 63: School Sports Coaching - Overview
- Exhibit 64: School Sports Coaching - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: School Sports Coaching - Key offerings
- 10.10 TENVIC
- Exhibit 66: TENVIC - Overview
- Exhibit 67: TENVIC - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: TENVIC– Key news
- Exhibit 69: TENVIC - Key offerings
- 10.11 United States Sports Academy
- Exhibit 70: United States Sports Academy - Overview
- Exhibit 71: United States Sports Academy - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: United States Sports Academy - Key offerings
- 10.12 US Sports Camps Inc.
- Exhibit 73: US Sports Camps Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: US Sports Camps Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: US Sports Camps Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: US Sports Camps Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 80: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations
