Sports Content Company Inverleigh Charts Growth Journey with Amagi

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in SaaS for broadcast and streaming TV, today announced that leading international sports content company, Inverleigh, has employed Amagi's unified cloud-based platform to help reach newer audiences.

Inverleigh is a leading premium sports content company that creates high-value content solutions for over 500 broadcasters globally. With operations in Melbourne, London and Los Angeles, Inverleigh produces and distributes premium sports entertainment & lifestyle content, including live event telecast, weekly news and magazine programs, timeless catalogue and major event preview content for traditional and digital broadcast platforms.

"In Amagi, we have a reliable service provider that not only helps streamline our delivery workflows, but also enables integration of live sport and advanced options that support our audience growth," said Inverleigh Co-founder, Matt Whytcross. "Having recently launched on Roku and Samsung TV Plus UK, we expect expansion across a wide range of international platforms rapidly. Amagi's existing platform partnerships will play an important role in that."

"We are thrilled to make an entry into the Australian market with Inverleigh and partner in its growth journey," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder, Amagi. "Given that they had a mix of on-prem and cloud-based infrastructure, Inverleigh was keen on a solution that could be dovetailed with its existing cloud solutions. We are happy that we were able to deliver on those expectations and go live in just seven business days."

Overall, Amagi manages 400+ channels, with deliveries in more than 40 countries. The company operates a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, IMG, Tastemade, Tegna, VENN, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

