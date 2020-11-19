Sports Data Company BETEGY LLC Raises Capital From JKR Investment Group For U.S. Expansion; Retains Global Gaming Expert Bill Pascrell III For Board Post

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BETEGY LLC, a sports data content production service based in Warsaw, Poland, has raised a new round of investment capital from JKR Investment Group, Inc. to support its ambitious United States expansion plans.

To help guide its U.S. growth, the company has retained Bill Pascrell, III, Esq., as a Supervisory Board member. Pascrell, a globally recognized gaming industry attorney, advisor and strategist, is a partner in Princeton Public Affairs Group, Inc., a public policy consulting and advocacy firm.

Betegy is an automated content creation system which turns complex sports data into engaging graphics, animations, banners, widgets and texts. Using machine learning algorithms, the service provides betting operators and media companies with analytics and data visualization by generating high-quality, personalized content.

Founded in 2012, Betegy clients include ESPN, Tipico, Ringier, Axel Springer, Bwin, Yahoo Sports, Sportsbet.io, and Winners.net. With JKR's financial investment and Pascrell's management insights, Betegy plans to help U.S media companies, gaming operators and professional sports leagues to gather and display complex data from multiple sources, in fast and easily understood formats.

The European JKR Investment Group specializes in investments in the tech entertainment industry, helping ambitious start-ups and growing companies to build profitable entertainment businesses using its wide network and in-depth industry expertise. The Group invests in the igaming, digital marketing, fin tech, and esports sectors.

Alexander Gusev, CEO and Managing Partner of JKR, expects the JKR investment "will strengthen our ecosystem and help Betegy to compete successfully in this dynamic and growing market. We are delighted to extend our portfolio with investment into this industry innovator. Betegy is an excellent example of how a service can help clients amplify their specialists' resources, releasing them from routine production. Operators, sports leagues and online media, their users and wider communities will benefit from Betegy's leading data technologies and services"

Widely known for his gambling industry expertise and successful advocacy among national and state policymakers, Pascrell represents dozens of clients from around the world including Hard Rock International, Golden Nugget, GVC Holdings, Lottoland, Monmouth Park Race Track, Meadowlands Race Track, PointsBet, PokerStars, Amaya, A Game Above, Hexigames, GiG, and BetMakers.

Pascrell's work has been pivotal for several major gaming industry milestones including the successful legalization and regulation of U.S. sports betting through a 10-year campaign to repeal the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), culminating in the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 landmark ruling. He also led the successful campaign to bring legalized and regulated online gaming to the U.S. in 2013.

Pascrell said, "Joining Betegy as a new Supervisory Board member provides a great opportunity and responsibility toward a growing U.S client base. Led by Alex Kornilov, CEO & Founder, Betegy has combined cutting-edge technology with a powerhouse management team for a truly global reach. Betegy is a strong and dynamic company that has the tools and leadership to penetrate the U.S. market and to provide unique data content to its growing U.S. clientele."

Kornilov explained, "This is a new chapter for Betegy clients as together we change the approach to data-driven content production globally. Our partnership with JKR Investment Group is more than a financial backing of our vision. We gain in-depth industry expertise and access to a wide network, which will accelerate our growth.

"At the same time," he added, "Bill Pascrell's long experience in U.S. and global markets will be invaluable as he helps us to navigate new markets. His experience is vital for Betegy's success in the U.S."

