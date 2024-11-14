Sports Dissected and Bleacher Report Partner to Showcase Premier Sports Facility Tours

"We are thrilled to partner with Bleacher Report, the leading digital sports destination for the next generation of fans. This partnership will expand the reach of our content and showcase the incredible stories behind some of the world's most impressive sports facilities," said George Kiel, Co-Founder and CEO of Sports Dissected.

Norris Groves, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Sports Dissected, added, "Our "Royal Key" series has always been about giving fans a unique perspective on the places that shape athletes' success. Partnering with Bleacher Report allows us to amplify these stories to a broader audience."

With this collaboration, Sports Dissected and Bleacher Report will bring unparalleled access to elite sports facilities, inspiring fans and giving them an inside look at the venues that are integral to athletic success. This partnership sets the stage for a new level of sports storytelling, connecting viewers to the passion, innovation, and dedication that define the world's premier sports venues.

About Sports Dissected

Sports Dissected is a multi-platform digital brand, specializing in high-quality media and branded content for sports, design, tech and AEC industries, providing fans with exclusive access to premier sports facilities, athletes and organizations. Their signature "Royal Key" series - having amassed over 1.2 billion impressions, 83 million views and 500,000 subscribers across all of its platforms - is known around the sports media world for its behind-the-scenes, exclusive access to some of the most amazing facilities and most unique sports operations. It offers viewers an all-access pass to explore the world of elite sports venues. Tours on their platform include visits to Alabama Football's $288M Mal Moore facility , the Golden State Warriors' $1.2B Chase Center and Mexico City's $3B Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú . Find Sports Dissected on YouTube.com/SportsDissected , sportsdissected.com and Instagram @SportsDissected .

About Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report is a leading sports media brand reaching more than 175 million hyper-connected young sports fans each month through distribution of premium content. It is the #1 sports brand driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the Bleacher Report app, while fueling offline engagement through unparalleled experiences that blend sports with culture. Bleacher Report has a portfolio of brands that includes House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Gridiron, B/R Open Ice, B/R Walk-Off, HighlightHER, B/R Kicks, B/R Betting and B/R Gaming, delivering customized content that caters to the unique passions of its fans across its owned and operated channels and world-leading social platforms. Bleacher Report is a division of TNT Sports, which has a leading portfolio of premium sports rights including the NBA, MLB, NCAA, NHL, U.S. Soccer, and NASCAR (coming in 2025). Find Bleacher Report on the industry-leading Bleacher Report app , BleacherReport.com and on Instagram @BleacherReport .

SOURCE Sports Dissected