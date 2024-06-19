Sports Drink Market size is set to grow by USD 14.19 billion from 2024-2028, consumer focus on health and wellness to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports drink market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.16% during the forecast period. Consumer focus on health and wellness is driving market growth, with a trend towards changing consumer demographics. However, threat from other health and wellness products poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Acli Mate, Advanced Biotech, All Sport, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic plc, Decathlon SA, Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., MyDrink Beverages, Nestle SA, Olvi Plc, PepsiCo Inc., Steric Trading Pty Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Jel Sert Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global sports drink market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Packaging (PET bottles and Cans), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acli Mate, Advanced Biotech, All Sport, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic plc, Decathlon SA, Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., MyDrink Beverages, Nestle SA, Olvi Plc, PepsiCo Inc., Steric Trading Pty Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Jel Sert Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global urban population, now at 56.15%, is driving an increase in sales of sports drinks. Factors include higher disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and health consciousness. In countries like the US, UK, and UAE, where urbanization is advanced, this trend is particularly noticeable. The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases has consumers seeking healthier alternatives, creating a lucrative market for sports nutrition products. This demographic shift, coupled with awareness of sports drinks' benefits, is expected to boost sales during the forecast period.

The Sports Drink market is experiencing significant growth with key trends including the use of sodium, carbohydrates, and proteins. Consumers are seeking products that provide energy and hydration during physical activity. The market is also seeing an increase in demand for low-calorie and sugar-free options. Carbohydrates are essential for providing energy during workouts, while sodium helps maintain hydration levels. Proteins are becoming increasingly popular for their role in muscle recovery. Brands are responding by offering a variety of flavors and product forms, including powders, ready-to-drink, and concentrates. The market is expected to continue growing as more people adopt active lifestyles.

Market Challenges

The sports drink market expansion is hindered by the presence of viable alternatives, including protein supplements, energy drinks, and nutritious bars. These options offer more natural nutrition and are often sugar-free. Protein shakes and bars are gaining popularity due to their direct nutritional benefits, potentially limiting the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Sports Drink market faces several challenges. Demand for these beverages is increasing due to their ability to replenish electrolytes and hydrate consumers during physical activity. However, the market also faces competition from other hydration sources like water and other beverages. Additionally, consumers are becoming more health-conscious, leading to a demand for drinks with natural ingredients and fewer additives. Producers must adapt to these trends by offering innovative, high-quality products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers. Furthermore, regulations and labeling requirements add complexity to the market, requiring companies to invest in research and development to meet these standards. Overall, the Sports Drink market presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses.

Segment Overview

This sports drink market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Packaging 2.1 PET bottles

2.2 Cans Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The sports drink market is a significant business sector, catering to athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Companies produce these beverages to replenish fluids, electrolytes, and nutrients lost during physical activity. Consumers value convenience, taste, and effectiveness. Major brands dominate the market, but smaller players also compete with innovative offerings. Market growth is driven by increasing health consciousness and the expanding fitness industry. Companies invest in research and development to create superior products, ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Research Analysis

The Sports Drink Market encompasses a wide range of beverages designed to enhance athletic performance, catering to both casual consumers and athletes in emerging nations. These beverages come in various forms, including bottles (pet and glass) and cans, and offer different levels of carbohydrate content, such as isotonic, hypotonic, and hypertonic. Flavored sports drinks, available in a variety of flavors like Cherry Lime and Citrus Berry, are popular choices among fitness enthusiasts. Business Information Services indicate that investments in innovations, like functional beverages and new ingredients, such as citric acid, continue to shape the market.

Market Research Overview

The sports drink market is a significant sector within the beverage industry, catering to consumers engaged in physical activities. These beverages are formulated to replenish fluids, electrolytes, and carbohydrates lost during exercise. The market encompasses various types of sports drinks, including isotonic, hypertonic, and hypotonic, each offering unique benefits. Consumers prefer these drinks for their convenience, quick absorption, and ability to enhance performance and recovery. The market is driven by factors such as increasing health consciousness, rising participation in sports and fitness activities, and the growing popularity of active lifestyles. Additionally, innovations in product offerings, such as low-sugar and organic options, further expand the market's reach.

SOURCE Technavio