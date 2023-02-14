Sports drink market to grow by USD 13,518.01 million: Consumer focus on health and wellness will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Sports drink market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Drink Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories | Acli-Mate | Advanced Biotech | All Sport | BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC | BioSteel Nordics | Britvic Plc | Decathlon SA | Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd. | GlaxoSmithKline Plc | Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA | Steric Trading Pty Ltd. | Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. | MyDrink Beverages | Nestle SA | Olvi Plc | PepsiCo Inc. | The Coca Cola Co. | The Jel Sert Co. | The Kraft Heinz Co., among others

: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories | Acli-Mate | Advanced Biotech | All Sport | BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC | BioSteel Nordics | Britvic Plc | Decathlon SA | Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd. | GlaxoSmithKline Plc | Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA | Steric Trading Pty Ltd. | Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. | MyDrink Beverages | Nestle SA | Olvi Plc | PepsiCo Inc. | The Coca Cola Co. | The Jel Sert Co. | The Kraft Heinz Co., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Packaging (PET bottles and Cans), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the sports drink market, request a sample report

In 2017, the sports drink market was valued at USD 32,324.97 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 11,530.32 million. The sports drink market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,518.01 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.18% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Sports drink market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global sports drink market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

All Sport: The company offers strawberry grape mamba forever sports drink which is used for sports activities.

The company offers strawberry grape mamba forever sports drink which is used for sports activities. BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC: The company offers sports hydration mix sports drink which has mixed berry flavor in taste, thus keeping the body hydrated while playing sports.

The company offers sports hydration mix sports drink which has mixed berry flavor in taste, thus keeping the body hydrated while playing sports. Britvic Plc - The company offers a rockstar energy drink that is used for calorie intake while doing physical activities.

The company offers a rockstar energy drink that is used for calorie intake while doing physical activities. Decathlon SA - The company offers an orange sports drink that is used by sports people for supplement intake.

Global sports drink market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Consumer focus on health and wellness

Increased consumption among millennials

Packaging innovations

Key Challenges -

Threat from other health and wellness products

Anticipated rise in steel prices

Easy availability of counterfeit products

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The sports drink market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this sports drink market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sports drink market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sports drink market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sports drink market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of sports drink market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sports and energy drinks market is expected to increase to USD 65.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.78%. The consumer focus on health and wellness is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as increasing cases of obesity may impede the market growth.

is expected to increase to billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.78%. The consumer focus on health and wellness is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as increasing cases of obesity may impede the market growth. The recovery drinks market size is expected to increase to USD 1,744.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83%. The increasing consumption among millennials is notably driving the recovery drinks market growth, although factors such as stringent laws in certain countries may impede the market growth.

Sports Drink Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,518.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acli-Mate, Advanced Biotech, All Sport, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Decathlon SA, Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA, Steric Trading Pty Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., MyDrink Beverages, Nestle SA, Olvi Plc, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Jel Sert Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Packaging



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global sports drink market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global sports drink market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By Packaging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By Packaging Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 24: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 25: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 26: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 27: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 28: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 29: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 30: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 33: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Packaging

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Packaging

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Packaging



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Packaging

7.3 PET bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on PET bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on PET bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on PET bottles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on PET bottles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Cans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Cans - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Cans - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Packaging

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Packaging ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 57: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 58: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 60: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 102: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 103: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 104: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 105: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 106: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 107: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 108: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 All Sport

Exhibit 109: All Sport - Overview



Exhibit 110: All Sport - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: All Sport - Key offerings

12.4 BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC

Exhibit 112: BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC - Key offerings

12.5 BioSteel Nordics

Exhibit 115: BioSteel Nordics - Overview



Exhibit 116: BioSteel Nordics - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: BioSteel Nordics - Key offerings

12.6 Britvic Plc

Exhibit 118: Britvic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 119: Britvic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Britvic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Britvic Plc - Segment focus

12.7 Decathlon SA

Exhibit 122: Decathlon SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Decathlon SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Decathlon SA - Key offerings

12.8 Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Frucor Suntory New Zealand Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 128: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA

Exhibit 132: Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Grupo Embotellador ATIC SA - Key offerings

12.11 MyDrink Beverages

Exhibit 135: MyDrink Beverages - Overview



Exhibit 136: MyDrink Beverages - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: MyDrink Beverages - Key offerings

12.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 138: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 139: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 141: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.13 Olvi Plc

Exhibit 143: Olvi Plc - Overview



Exhibit 144: Olvi Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Olvi Plc - Key offerings

12.14 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 146: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 151: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 154: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

12.16 The Jel Sert Co.

Exhibit 156: The Jel Sert Co. - Overview



Exhibit 157: The Jel Sert Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: The Jel Sert Co. - Key offerings

12.17 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 159: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio