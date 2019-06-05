Sports Drinks Accounted for Highest Share in Sports Nutrition Market - Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Absolute Markets Insights recent published report, titled: Global Sports Nutrition Market, by Product Type (Food, Drinks and Supplements), by Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Health stores, Online Channel and Convenience Store), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)-Trends Analysis, Estimates & Forecast, 2015-2027, Global Sports Nutrition Market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 9.50% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Increasing demand for various kinds of energy drinks, dietary supplements and energy bar among sports person and body builders will propel the sports nutrition market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing urbanization backed by increasing per capita income in various emerging countries including China, India and Brazil, Argentina and African countries will propel the sports nutrition products demand in the near future.

Sports drinks account for the highest share in the sports nutrition market in 2018, and will keep dominating the market over the forecast time period. Sports supplements is the fastest growing category of sports nutrition. Demand for sports supplements is attributed to rising health consciousness and purchasing power of individuals.

Sports nutrition products are consumed as sports and fitness nutrition products to enhance athletic performance, it includes minerals, vitamins, amino acids, herbs. Due to shift in consumers' preference towards self-grooming outlook and fitness trend, nutrition supplements had gained higher popularity among younger generation, sports person and fitness enthusiast working adults. Furthermore, the ongoing trend of joining gyms and bodybuilding centers encourages consumers to buy protein supplements products to boost body immune system and build muscles, hence rising the demand of sports nutrition products.

Global Sports Nutrition Market, by Product Type (Food, Drinks and Supplements), by Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Health stores, Online Channel and Convenience Store), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)-Trends Analysis, Estimates & Forecast, 2015-2027

Competitive Dynamics

Global sports nutrition market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are Glanbia Plc, Hormel Foods Corp., PepsiCo, Abbott Nutrition, General Nutrition Centers Inc, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Muscle Pharm and BPI Sports. These companies in the industry are following different type of strategies to strengthen their own market position. The manufacturing players are expected to invest more on the R&D of new product development. Thus, manufacturing companies are likely to cooperate with buyers located in the consumer goods industry to seek new product innovations.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides insights into growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Sports Nutrition Market size and forecast. Furthermore, the report also analyzes market drivers, challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Food

Drinks

Supplements

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Health Stores

Online Channels

Convenience Stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

