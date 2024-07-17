Sports E-Commerce Site Gives Back to the Customers and to Special Olympics

DALLAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly-growing sports memorabilia site Fanz Collectibles www.FanzCollectibles.com today announced a major promotion to reward its customers and to support Special Olympics at the same time.

From July 15 through August 31, 2024, sports fans can purchase Fanz Collectibles' popular sports premium products at a significant discount which will be matched with donations to Special Olympics' United States-based programs.

"We have been really blessed to see a lot of success just within our first couple of years of launching our business," said Fanz Collectibles founder and CEO/ Robert Braddy Jr. "We think it's important to reward our customers with savings and give to an incredible cause like Special Olympics."

The company's premium collectibles include sports-related replicas featuring special view lenses depicting fan-provided photo images commemorating sporting events. The premium-quality collectibles come in shapes of baseballs and basketballs, along with football and hockey helmets, all featuring logos of favorite professional and college teams.

In this special promotion, buyers will get a 10% discount off the purchase price of the company's innovative sports-themed products and Special Olympics will receive a matching 10% donation. Customers can take advantage of this limited-time offer by entering the code SOlympic10 on the company website order page when they purchase one or more items.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities providing year-round training and activities to 5 million participants and Unified Sports partners in 172 countries. Special Olympics competitions are held daily, all around the world — including local, national and regional competitions, adding up to more than 100,000 events a year. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.

About Fanz Collectibles

Fanz Collectibles offers limited-edition, one-of-a-kind sports collectibles, where your favorite memory is available inside a quality keepsake featuring your favorite team. Preserve your family's precious sports memories in a special way at www.FanzCollectibles.com.

