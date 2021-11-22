Sports Fishing Equipment Market size to grow by USD 2.09 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight the rising demand for customized learning as key driver | Technavio

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global sports fishing equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players.

Vendors are focusing on launching new products backed with innovative technologies to remain competitive in the market and expand their shares.

Some vendors are offering personalization options in their products to gain customer interest and drive sales.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc.

Fairpoint Outdoors AS

Gamakatsu USA Inc.

Inc. GLOBERIDE Inc.

Grandt Industries Inc.

OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd.

Pure Fishing Inc.

Rapala VMC Corp.

Shimano Inc.

Tica Fishing Tackle

Geographical Market Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the market across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America .

, MEA, , and . North America will emerge as the largest market for sports fishing. The region holds 40% of the global market share.

will emerge as the largest market for sports fishing. The region holds 40% of the global market share. Increasing consumer spending on outdoor recreation will be crucial in driving the sports fishing equipment market in North America.

Countries such as the US, China , France , Germany , the UK, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for sports fishing equipment during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Key driver:

The market is driven by the increasing popularity recreational fishing as the major factor driving growth.

Many countries, especially in the Mediterranean region are encouraging fish tourism to generate revenue and address short-term losses.

Such efforts are resulting in increased individual interest in recreational fishing, which is subsequently boosting the sales of sports fishing equipment globally.

Key trend:

The integration of innovative features in sports fishing equipment will be the major trend in the market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of sports fishing equipment by integrating various innovative features.

For instance, some vendors are integrating sensors in their products that help end-users track fishing hotspots.

The introduction of such innovative products will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Sports fishing equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovations

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.80% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.53% in 2021 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AFTCO Mfg. Co. Inc., Fairpoint Outdoors AS, Gamakatsu USA Inc., GLOBERIDE Inc., Grandt Industries Inc., OKUMA FISHING TACKLE Co. Ltd., Pure Fishing Inc., Rapala VMC Corp., Shimano Inc., and Tica Fishing Tackle. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

