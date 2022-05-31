Sports Footwear Market size to increase by USD 8.36 Bn | Driven by increasing premiumization due to introduction of more innovative sports footwear | Technavio

May 31, 2022, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Footwear Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to increase by USD 8.36 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period. The market will observe maximum growth in APAC. The increasing popularity of various professional sports in emerging economies is creating a high demand for sports footwear in APAC.
Download a Sample Report for highlights on the market size, growth momentum, and other important statistics.
Vendor Landscape
The global sports footwear market is fragmented due to the presence of many well-established vendors. Technavio identifies adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. as dominant players in the market.
The increasing premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sports footwear, popularity of marketing strategies such as celebrity endorsements, and the expansion of distribution networks will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatile cost of raw materials, availability of counterfeit products, and the growing popularity of anti-sweatshop campaigns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
For more insights into the vendor landscape, View Our Sample Report
Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global sports footwear market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Athleisure Sports Footwear
- Running Sports Footwear
- Court Game Sports Footwear
- Cleats Sports Footwear
- Others
The demand for athleisure sports footwear is high in the market. The segment is driven by the growing youth culture and the increasing popularity of sporty looks for most of occasions.
- End-user
- Professional Users
- Recreational Users
The professional users segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing number of sports at the high school and college levels, government support to boost the sports industry, technological advances to improve product features, and the surging popularity of different sports.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
About 52% of the market size will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of sports tournaments and the extensive participation in sports activities by the millennial population are driving the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports footwear market report covers the following areas:
Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sports footwear market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sports footwear market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sports footwear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sports footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports footwear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports footwear market vendors
Related Reports:
- Rugby Apparel Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Snow Sports Apparel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Sports Footwear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.95%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 8.36 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.30
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 13: Value chain analysis for footwear market
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 14: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- Exhibit 15: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 16: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 17: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 24: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Comparison by Product
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Athleisure sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.3 Athleisure sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Athleisure sports footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Running sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.4 Running sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Running sports footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Court game sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.5 Court game sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Court game sports footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Cleats sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.6 Cleats sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Cleats sports footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 39: Comparison by Application
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 40: Outdoor sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 6.3 Outdoor sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.4 Sports-inspired footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 43: Sports-inspired footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Performance sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 6.5 Performance sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: Performance sports footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Comparison by End user
- 7.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 49: Professional users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.3 Professional users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 50: Professional users - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Recreational users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 7.4 Recreational users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 52: Recreational users - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by End user
- 7.5 Market opportunity by End user
8 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 8.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 56: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 57: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 59: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- 8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
9 Customer landscape
- 9.1 Overview
10 Geographic Landscape
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 63: Geographic comparison
- 10.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 65: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 67: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 68: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 69: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 70: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 71: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 72: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- 10.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 73: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Key leading countries
- 10.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- 10.9 Market opportunity by geography
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 11.1 Market drivers
- 11.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 76: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 11.3 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
- 12.1 Competitive scenario
- Exhibit 77: Vendor landscape
- 12.2 Overview
- Exhibit 78: Landscape disruption
- 12.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 79: Industry risks
- 12.4 Industry risks
13 Vendor Analysis
- 13.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 81: Market positioning of vendors
- 13.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 82: adidas AG - Overview
- Exhibit 83: adidas AG - Business segments
- 13.3 adidas AG
- Exhibit 84: adidas AG – Key news
- Exhibit 85: adidas AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: adidas AG - Segment focus
- Exhibit 87: Amer Sports Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Amer Sports Corp. - Business segments
- 13.4 Amer Sports Corp.
- Exhibit 89: Amer Sports Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 90: Amer Sports Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Amer Sports Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 92: ASICS Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: ASICS Corp. - Business segments
- 13.5 ASICS Corp.
- Exhibit 94: ASICS Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 95: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 97: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments
- 13.6 Columbia Sportswear Co.
- Exhibit 99: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 101: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product and service
- 13.7 New Balance Athletics Inc.
- Exhibit 103: New Balance Athletics Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 104: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Nike Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Nike Inc. - Business segments
- 13.8 Nike Inc.
- Exhibit 107: Nike Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 108: Nike Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Nike Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 110: PUMA SE - Overview
- Exhibit 111: PUMA SE - Business segments
- 13.9 PUMA SE
- Exhibit 112: PUMA SE – Key news
- Exhibit 113: PUMA SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: PUMA SE - Segment focus
- Exhibit 115: The Gap Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: The Gap Inc. - Business segments
- 13.10 The Gap Inc.
- Exhibit 117: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 119: Under Armour Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments
- 13.11 Under Armour Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Under Armour Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 122: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 124: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Business segments
- 13.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Wolverine World Wide Inc.-Key news
- Exhibit 127: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Segment focus
14 Appendix
- 14.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 14.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 130: Research Methodology
- 14.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
- 14.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article