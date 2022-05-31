Sports Footwear Market size to increase by USD 8.36 Bn | Driven by increasing premiumization due to introduction of more innovative sports footwear | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global sports footwear market is fragmented due to the presence of many well-established vendors. Technavio identifies adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. as dominant players in the market.

The increasing premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sports footwear, popularity of marketing strategies such as celebrity endorsements, and the expansion of distribution networks will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatile cost of raw materials, availability of counterfeit products, and the growing popularity of anti-sweatshop campaigns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

For more insights into the vendor landscape, View Our Sample Report

Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global sports footwear market is segmented as below:

Product

Athleisure Sports Footwear



Running Sports Footwear



Court Game Sports Footwear



Cleats Sports Footwear



Others

The demand for athleisure sports footwear is high in the market. The segment is driven by the growing youth culture and the increasing popularity of sporty looks for most of occasions.

End-user

Professional Users



Recreational Users

The professional users segment will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the growing number of sports at the high school and college levels, government support to boost the sports industry, technological advances to improve product features, and the surging popularity of different sports.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

About 52% of the market size will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The increasing number of sports tournaments and the extensive participation in sports activities by the millennial population are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports footwear market report covers the following areas:

Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sports footwear market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the sports footwear market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports footwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports footwear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports footwear market vendors

Related Reports:

Sports Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market characteristics

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 13: Value chain analysis for footwear market

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 14: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition



Exhibit 15: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 16: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Comparison by Product

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Athleisure sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.3 Athleisure sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Athleisure sports footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 29: Running sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.4 Running sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Running sports footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 31: Court game sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.5 Court game sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Court game sports footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 33: Cleats sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.6 Cleats sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Cleats sports footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Comparison by Application

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Outdoor sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

6.3 Outdoor sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Sports-inspired footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: Sports-inspired footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 44: Performance sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

6.5 Performance sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: Performance sports footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Comparison by End user

7.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 49: Professional users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.3 Professional users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 50: Professional users - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 51: Recreational users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

7.4 Recreational users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 52: Recreational users - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by End user

7.5 Market opportunity by End user

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Comparison by Distribution channel

8.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 56: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 57: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 58: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 59: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

9 Customer landscape

9.1 Overview

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Geographic comparison

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 64: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 65: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 66: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 67: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 68: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 69: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 70: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 71: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 72: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

10.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 73: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 74: Key leading countries

10.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10.9 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 76: Impact of drivers and challenges

11.3 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Competitive scenario

Exhibit 77: Vendor landscape

12.2 Overview

Exhibit 78: Landscape disruption

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 79: Industry risks

12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 81: Market positioning of vendors

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 82: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 83: adidas AG - Business segments

13.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 84: adidas AG – Key news



Exhibit 85: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: adidas AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 87: Amer Sports Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Amer Sports Corp. - Business segments

13.4 Amer Sports Corp.

Exhibit 89: Amer Sports Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 90: Amer Sports Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Amer Sports Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 92: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: ASICS Corp. - Business segments

13.5 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 94: ASICS Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 95: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 97: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Business segments

13.6 Columbia Sportswear Co.

Exhibit 99: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Columbia Sportswear Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 101: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product and service

13.7 New Balance Athletics Inc.

Exhibit 103: New Balance Athletics Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 104: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Nike Inc. - Business segments

13.8 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 107: Nike Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 108: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Nike Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 110: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 111: PUMA SE - Business segments

13.9 PUMA SE

Exhibit 112: PUMA SE – Key news



Exhibit 113: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: PUMA SE - Segment focus



Exhibit 115: The Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: The Gap Inc. - Business segments

13.10 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 117: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 119: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments

13.11 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 121: Under Armour Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 122: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 124: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Business segments

13.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Exhibit 126: Wolverine World Wide Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 127: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Research Methodology

14.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources



Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

14.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio