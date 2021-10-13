Sports Footwear Market Size to Increase by USD 8.36 Bn | Market Share, Trends, and Industry Analysis | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in the number of sports tournaments and the use of environment-friendly materials are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the volatile cost of raw materials might limit the market growth.

The sports footwear market report is segmented by product (athleisure sports footwear, running sports footwear, court game sports footwear, cleats sports footwear, and others), end-user (professional users and recreational users), distribution channel (offline and online), application (outdoor sports footwear, sports-inspired footwear, and performance sports footwear), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for sports footwear in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

adidas AG: The company offers a wide range of footwear for men, women, and children.

Key products offered by the company include SPEEDCROSS 5 GTX W and X ULTRA 3 LTR GTX W. ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Sports Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.30 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

