Sports Footwear Market to Grow by USD 8.36 Billion, Accelerates at a CAGR of almost 2%|Technavio
Apr 28, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The sports footwear market is set to grow by USD 8.36 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rise in the number of sports tournaments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Sports Footwear Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Athleisure Sports Footwear
- Running Sports Footwear
- Court Game Sports Footwear
- Cleats Sports Footwear
- Others
- End-user
- Professional Users
- Recreational Users
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Application
- Outdoor Sports Footwear
- Sports-inspired Footwear
- Performance Sports Footwear
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the sports footwear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Sports Footwear Market size
- Sports Footwear Market trends
- Sports Footwear Market industry analysis
The rise in the number of sports tournaments is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the volatile cost of raw materials may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sports footwear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Smart Shoes Market- The smart shoes market is segmented by end-user (adults, senior citizens, users with disability, and ids), distribution channel (online and offline), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), function (step-counting shoes, positioning smart shoes, navigation smart shoes, and auto-tightening smart shoes), and key vendors. Download FREE Sample Report
Global Running Footwear Market- The running footwear market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist sports footwear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the sports footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the sports footwear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports footwear market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Athleisure sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Running sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Court game sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cleats sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Outdoor sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sports-inspired footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Performance sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Professional users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Recreational users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- ASICS Corp.
- Columbia Sportswear Co.
- New Balance Athletics Inc.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- The Gap Inc.
- Under Armour Inc.
- Wolverine World Wide Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
