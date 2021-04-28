Sports Footwear Market to Grow by USD 8.36 Billion, Accelerates at a CAGR of almost 2%|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rise in the number of sports tournaments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Sports Footwear Market is segmented as below:

Product

Athleisure Sports Footwear



Running Sports Footwear



Court Game Sports Footwear



Cleats Sports Footwear



Others

End-user

Professional Users



Recreational Users

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Application

Outdoor Sports Footwear



Sports-inspired Footwear



Performance Sports Footwear

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the sports footwear market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Sports Footwear Market size

Sports Footwear Market trends

Sports Footwear Market industry analysis

The rise in the number of sports tournaments is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the volatile cost of raw materials may threaten the growth of the market.

Sports Footwear Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports footwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports footwear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports footwear market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Athleisure sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Running sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Court game sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cleats sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Outdoor sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports-inspired footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Performance sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Professional users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Recreational users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Overview

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

The Gap Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

