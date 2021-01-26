Sports, Gambling And Hollywood Meet In VegasWINNERS Video Podcast Co-Hosted By Former Baywatch Star Angelica Bridges And VegasWINNERS CEO Wayne Allyn Root

"No video podcast built around the sports betting industry gives its audience the combined insights and behind-the-scenes conversations from sports stars and celebrities that Angelica and I will provide," said VegasWINNERS founder and CEO Wayne Allyn Root. "With our combined contacts of A-List athletes, actors and sports betting personalities you can bet (pun intended) we're bringing something unique and unforgettable to every show. In addition, Angelica brings an exclusive blend of on-camera experience, select access to celebrities, and a life-long passion for sports."

For many years Wayne Allyn Root hosted a football handicapping show on major national cable TV networks called "The Winning Edge", which featured stars such as NFL Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions Randy White of the Dallas Cowboys, John Riggins of the Washington Redskins and Dan Hampton of the Chicago Bears. The VegasWINNERS video podcast will take it a step further, covering all sports all year, providing its audience with online betting guidance year-round.

Model, actress, singer and long-time sports fan Angelica played "Taylor Welsh" on Baywatch, one of the most watched television shows in the world with an estimated weekly audience of over one billion viewers. Angelica was the team captain of the Lingerie Football League's "Las Vegas Sin" franchise and served as a sideline commentator for the league.

"I've been a sports fan my entire life. It's something I've been passionate about and have been around for a long time," said Angelica, former star of The Luxor Hotel and Casino show "Fantasy" in Las Vegas. "To co-host this show alongside a Vegas legend and one of America's great sports wagering minds is a dream job. Together we're going to give our audience access to many of today's hottest stars and athletes with lively conversations you won't hear anywhere else."

The popularity of podcasts has exploded in recent years – according to Nielsen, 55% of the U.S. population has viewed or heard a podcast, up from 51% just two years ago. And the rise of video platforms shows that today's consumers have an emotional draw to videos and are the present and the future of the internet where content is king.

In addition to providing its audience with online wagering advice, unmatched celebrity insights and conversations, the VegasWINNERS video podcast will drive more traffic to its site and provide the company with an additional revenue stream – the fourth annual IAB Podcast Advertising Revenue Report prepared by PwC, shows that U.S. podcast advertising revenues near $1 billion in 2020.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWinners, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

