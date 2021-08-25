Sports Gambling Guides Announces New Board Member and Financial Advisor Chris Nordling - Seasoned Gaming Executive

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Gaming Association states that gaming in the U.S. is a $240 billion industry, employing 1.7 million people in 40 states, and is experiencing new rapid on-line legal expansion.

Mr. Nordling will assist Sports Gambling Guides' expansion into new legal sports and on-line casino gambling opportunities.

Chris Nordling, CFO - Mr. Nordling has been in the Casino business for over 40 years, most recently spending 20 years at MGM Resorts.

Mr. Nordling has been in the Casino business for over 40 years, most recently spending 20 years at MGM Resorts. Mr. Nordling previously was CFO of CityCenter, MGM's $9.0b integrated resort, as well as CFO of Bellagio, Mirage and President of MGM's Corporate Entities.

"Sports Gambling Guides, LLC has obtained sports gaming licenses in every legal state, and specializes in new customer acquisition marketing for the premier legal on-line sports betting operators, including DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM . I believe my decades of experience and understanding of the gaming industry will help the company to accelerate its expansion," said Mr. Nordling.

Company President, Troy Paul, states, "The younger generation is getting their sports scores, information, and video content from Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, and other social media platforms. It's delivered in real time and is growing exponentially. Mr. Nordling's extensive experience, combined with our niche in the new social media marketing world allows us to accelerate our national growth plans."

Sports Gambling Guides: https://sportsgamblingguides.com/ [email protected]

Twitter: @SGGuides Instagram: @SportsGamblingGuides TikTok:@sgghq

Contact:

JW Robison

Marketing

(310) 795-8985

[email protected]

SOURCE Sports Gambling Guides

Related Links

http://sportsgamblingguides.com/

