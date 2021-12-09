Sports Gambling Guides Declares Sports Betting Advertising Costs Must Come Back to Earth

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- $153.6 million dollars was spent on U.S. online gaming television ads in just Q1 (Neilson).

As competition for client acquisition in the Sports Gambling space heats up with the addition of Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET, and BarStool Sportsbook - advertising costs are reaching all-time highs.

Troy Paul, President, Sports Gambling Guides

"This can't be sustainable" says Troy Paul, (age 24) President, Sports Gambling Guides. "This is another major reason that sports social media marketing is exploding in popularity with Sports Book Operators" says Troy.

Social Media advertising is the future of advertising in this space, giving Sports Betting Operators access to millions of targeted sports fans for a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising. It is important for sports fans to not just see gambling ads all the time, as they learn to tune those out. That's a huge advantage for social media content when its well done, as the "posts" give content the fans want, and they click on the post to receive their sports news, and the latest action on their favorite players and teams.

In a recent EGR Interview, the veteran CEO, Matt Maddox, of famed Wynn Resorts Casinos, agrees with the younger Sports Gambling Media Executive, "Competitors are spending too much to get customers."

"Younger adult sports fans are watching sports while simultaneously interacting on social media via their cell phones. We give them videos, photos of the top plays, gambling odds, injury reports, and yes, advertisements from the Sports Book Gambling Companies, straight to their cell phones, reaching 7 million avid sports fans in real time," say Troy Paul, "and we do it for pennies on the dollar compared to traditional advertising costs."

Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Twitch are beneficiaries of the way younger sports fans receive their daily sports content. Something must change to bring advertising costs down to a sustainable price point and social media is the future.

