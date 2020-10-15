Sports Gambling Platform BETSPERTS Closes Second Seven Figure Fundraising Round in 2020

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BETSPERTS CEO and co-founder Reid Rooney announced that BETSPERTS has just closed a second seven figure fundraising round in 2020. BETSPERTS is the largest US based social media platform dedicated to sports gambling. Bettors can download / signup for free, track their picks, and network with other sports gamblers. A director of product at DraftKings said "I could see BETSPERTS becoming the LinkedIn of sports betting".

Betsperts, Your source for sports betting. Download the app today!

This round includes some new investors to BETSPERTS including UK based Velo Partners leading the round. Evan Hoff, Partner at Velo Capital Partners LLP, was quoted saying, "Velo is extremely excited to be partnering with BETSPERTS in the next leg of their start-up journey, which combines deep domain knowledge with great passion for sports. Sports gamblers are faced with massive amounts of data and a virtually endless array of betting events, creating a strong need for solutions that cut through the noise. By giving consumers access to verified experts, encapsulated in an intuitive UI, BETSPERTS is poised to take advantage of the explosive growth the sector is experiencing."

Also, in this fundraising round are investors such as Numeria Capital led by Jason Searfoss, Bettor Capital led by Dave VanEgmond (formerly at FanDuel and Barstool Sports where he led the transaction between Barstool and Penn Gaming), and various other angel investors.

As an existing board member and shareholder, David VanEgmond was excited to support the continued growth of BETSPERTS. VanEgmond said "The US sports betting market and Betsperts are at the very beginning of a massive opportunity, and I believe this capital will allow the company to continuing engaging and educating bettors across the country."

When asked what is next at BETSPERTS Reid Rooney shared some of their vision. "With the investments in 2020 we have the opportunity to scale at a greater rate and capitalize on the rapid growth of our target market. We are going to invest in the product and technology while providing our loyal users more tools and assets for them to enjoy their betting experiences. We continue to actively listen to our users and enhance their daily experience with our platform."

Media contact:

Reid Rooney

[email protected]

630-930-4675

SOURCE Betsperts