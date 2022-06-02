Sports Gambling's David Vs. Goliath

Sports Gambling Guides Competes with The Billion Dollar Advertisers

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Gambling Business attracts money – BIG MONEY. Television ads for gambling topped $725 million in 2021 (Barrons 2/10/2022).

How can a start-up company, founded by a 24-year-old NYU 2020 graduate, possibly compete against million-dollar advertising budgets?

Troy Paul, President, Sports Gambling Guides.

Apparently by social media marketing to one avid sports fan at a time, until you accumulate 20 million of them.

SBC Events - the largest U.S. Gambling conference of 2022 – just announced their 2022 marketing "Affiliate" Awards. As expected, the finalists included the "Who's Who" of sports marketing companies with their billion-dollar market caps.

"I know I am a small player competing against public companies like Better Collective's $8.2 billion Market Cap, and Catena Media's 3.1 billion Market Cap," says Troy Paul, President of start-up, Sports Gambling Guides. "So, me and a small team of a dozen college students with laptop computers, started signing small sports content creators, each with thousands of avid sports fans following them. By cobbling together 850 of these small sports fans 'Influencers' we now can reach 20 million sports fans with the click of one button… Pretty Cool!"

It seems to be working as they have a client list including the top gambling sportsbooks DraftKings, FanDuel, and the national sports retailer Fanatics.

Troy Paul says, "Our sports fan followers, average age 21 – 40, are getting their sports scores, information, and video content almost exclusively from Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, and other social media platforms. It's delivered in real time and is growing exponentially. Have you watched a young person watch sports? They watch the game and their phone's simultaneously!"

The "Influencer Marketing Benchmark Report" published last year found influencer marketing has grown from $9.7 billion in 2020 to an estimated $13.8 billion in 2021. Social Media is the future for the young sports viewing audience.

