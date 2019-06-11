Sports Giants Join Energy Professionals for 1ˢᵗ Annual Chicagoland "Open Kettle" Golf Tournament Supporting Fundraiser for Kids

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Professionals, LLC, a national leader in helping organizations reduce energy costs and reach energy sustainability, announced it has added several well-known sports figures to its golf team roster to boost funding and benefit the Joy in Childhood Foundation Midwest Chapter, supported by Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins.

Don Beebe, head coach for Aurora University and former wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, Thurman Thomas, President of Prosperitus Group, Hall of Famer and former running back for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, and Cedric Ceballos, President of the Cedric Ceballos Foundation and former small forward for the LA Lakers and Miami Heat, are joining Energy Professionals for the 1st Annual Chicagoland "Open Kettle" Golf Tournament. Energy Professionals is also a Diamond Sponsor for the event.

Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has been bringing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $20M to hundreds of charities to support children's health and hunger relief.

"Kids are our future. Their welfare is critical to our hope and opportunity for coming generations. I can't express enough my gratitude that these fine athletes and business men are joining us to support an organization doing so much to ensure children's well-being," said Jim Mathers, President and CEO, Energy Professionals. "While we take great pride in helping companies conserve and save on their energy, being able to benefit organizations such as the Joy in Childhood Foundation is one of the many reasons we keep going."

"Our mission is to help kids feel like kids, even on their most difficult day," said Kari McHugh, Joy in Foundation Executive Director. "The support of high-profile figures such as Don, Thurman and Cedric and companies like Energy Professionals, gives us that much more incentive in what we do to support kids through some of their most difficult challenges. We couldn't be more thankful for their participation."

Chicagoland "Open Kettle," hosted by the Joy in Childhood Foundation, powered by Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Seven Bridges Golf Club, 1 Mulligan Drive, Woodbridge, IL. Visit: www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/event/joy-in-childhood-foundation-2019-central-east-chicagoland-golf-tournament/.

