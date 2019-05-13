Sports Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Global Market Report 2019 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sports market.







Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the sports market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global sports market report to 2022 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

•Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives brief overview and summary of the report.

•Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.

•Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the sports market by geography, by type of engagement, and by revenue source covered in this report.

•Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the sports market. This chapter includes different products and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

•Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products and services along with key features and differentiators for those products and services.

•Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players of the sports industry supply chain

•Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customer and service providers' trends/preferences in the global sports market.

•Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global sports market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

•AR And VR In The Sports Industry – This chapter provides details on the adaptation of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies in the sports industry.

•PESTEL Analysis – This chapter provides a PESTEL analysis of the global sports market.

•Major Sporting Events – This section provides the economic impact of the major international sporting events that have been conducted recently and are to be held in the forecast period.

•Premier Leagues Case Studies – This section gives a list and short description of the biggest sports premier leagues around the world.

•Esports Timeline – This chapter provides major events that took place in the development process of the esports industry in a chronological order.

•Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

•Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

•Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments.

•Global Macro Comparison – The global sports market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the sports market size, percentage of GDP, and average sports market expenditure.

•Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. Industry metrics covered in this section include: per capita average sports expenditure, number of enterprises and average revenue per enterprise, and number of employees and average revenue per employee. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and specific countries (China, India, Japan, UK, USA).

•Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global sports market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

•Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

•Market Background – This section describes the recreation market of which the sports market is a part. This chapter includes the global recreation market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the recreation market.

•Opportunities And Strategies – Opportunities and strategies are based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Conclusions And Recommendations - Conclusions and recommendations are based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on what players in the market should consider implementing in terms of product, place, price, promotion and people.

•Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

By Type: Participatory Sports, Spectator Sports

Spectator Sports is further segmented by type into Sports Teams & Clubs, Racing & Individual Sports

Participatory Sports is further segmented by type into Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers, Golf Courses And Country Clubs, Others - Participatory Sports, Marinas, Bowling Centers, Skiing Facilities



By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship



Companies Mentioned: Life Time Fitness, Inc., Maruhan, Dallas Cowboys, Futbol Club Barcelona, Manchester United Football Club

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



