Sports Illustrated And LIFE VR Win Sports Emmy Award For "Capturing Everest"

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) brands Sports Illustrated and LIFE VR received a Sports Emmy award for "Capturing Everest," the first ever bottom-to-top climb of Mount Everest captured in virtual reality. The VR experience won the Outstanding Digital Innovation category.

"Capturing Everest" premiered in May 2017 on the LIFE VR app, on an SI.com "Capturing Everest" microsite, and as a cover and an AR feature in SI's print issue. Episodes follow the harrowing journey of climbers Jeff Glasbrenner, who became the first American amputee to summit Everest on this expedition; breast cancer survivor Lisa Thompson; and Brent Bishop, son of legendary climber Barry Bishop.

The unprecedented VR production has received many awards since its launch, and this significant recognition from The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences further affirms SI's and LIFE VR's groundbreaking capabilities in digital media.

Sports Illustrated has consistently led the industry in exploring inventive ways to implement the most cutting-edge technology and trends into its print magazine, website and social media presence. SI was an early adapter of augmented reality features in select print issues, allowing stories to leap off the page and into viewer's devices. SI also launched Sports Illustrated TV (SI TV) in November 2017 and became one of the first sports media entities to break into the SVOD arena.

LIFE VR has created an array of high quality, groundbreaking productions that explore the world in virtual reality, from the top of Mt. Everest, to the ocean in Peru in "Take Every Wave: Laird in VR," where Laird Hamilton rides the world's longest wave for miles, to the depths of outer space in "Buzz Aldrin: Cycling Pathways to Mars," where Buzz Aldrin takes viewers on a journey to Mars.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S., and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

ABOUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED GROUP

Sports Illustrated is the preeminent journalistic enterprise covering the world of sports both on and off the field. Debuting in 1954, SI has garnered worldwide acclaim for its award-winning storytelling born from an independent voice and for its unparalleled access to the most popular athletes and newsmakers from the sports world. This is the underpinning of the franchise, which now boasts a group of best-in-class consumer products and platforms reaching more than 73 million. The Sports Illustrated Group features the most-read sports magazine, a top 10 sports digital network and marquee franchises—Sports Illustrated Films, ‪TheMMQB.com, the FanSided Network of sites and apps, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Sportsperson of the Year, Extra Mustard and Sports Illustrated Kids. For more information, visit ‪SI.com and follow @SINow on Twitter, @SportsIllustrated on Instagram and Facebook and SI_mag on Snapchat.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sports-illustrated-and-life-vr-win-sports-emmy-award-for-capturing-everest-300648008.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

http://www.meredith.com

