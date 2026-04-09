Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Unveils 2026 Issue Sneak Peek from Fort Myers and Captiva Island, Fla.

The shoot features models Christen Goff, Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Jasmine Sanders, Ellie Thumann, Gabi Moura, and Olandria, alongside athletes Sophie Cunningham, Napheesa Collier, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden – marking an exciting introduction for the next generation of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stars.

Set against the natural beauty of Southwest Florida's Gulf-front shoreline, South Seas once again served as a striking backdrop, with its expansive beaches, coastal landscapes, and relaxed island setting bringing the visual story to life.

Throughout the shoot, each location highlighted a distinct element of the South Seas experience and the surrounding destination. Olandria, Ellie Thumann, Sophie Cunningham, Napheesa Collier and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden were photographed along Sunset Beach, where calm waters and wide stretches of sand set the scene just steps from The Beach House—South Seas' beachfront dining destination known for laid-back lunches and sunset dinners overlooking the Gulf. Nearby, Gabi Moura's shoot unfolded within a romantic beachside setup along the same shoreline, reinforcing the area's natural beauty and versatility. The athletes also photographed at a private South Seas beachfront home on Captiva, capturing both the elegant interior and beautiful exterior features.

Jena Sims and Jasmine Sanders were captured at the historic Pine Island fishing shacks, a collection of remote, overwater cabins accessible only by boat. Once used as ice houses for fishermen prior to modern refrigeration, these structures remain a rare and storied part of Southwest Florida's coastal heritage.

Beyond the resort, Christen Goff was photographed at Bowman's Beach on Sanibel Island, a short drive from South Seas and widely regarded for its pristine shoreline and world-class shelling. Katie Austin's shoot took place at Cayo Costa State Park, an untouched barrier island accessible only by boat, known for its nine miles of undeveloped beaches, driftwood-lined shores, and rich natural habitat—further showcasing the diverse coastal landscapes surrounding the resort.

This latest reveal builds momentum toward the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, set to hit newsstands this May, with additional talent announcements and destinations still to come.

COVER PHOTO RESTRICTIONS

Must link back to: https://swimsuit.si.com/swimnews/2026-issue-fort-myers-athlete-reveal

Must Credit: Katherin Goguen /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED.

Must Credit: The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models and Athletes were shot in Captiva Island, Florida at South Seas.

About South Seas

Presenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort being a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. Outstanding golf, famed fishing, boating, family activities, flavorful dining and memorable island adventures are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. Rooted in the legacy of generations past and thoughtfully reimagined for the future, South Seas is dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort experience. For more information, visit SouthSeas.com.

About Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, style and beauty. For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com . Follow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

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SOURCE South Seas and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit