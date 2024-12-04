Sports Inc Hosts Inaugural Women in the Lead Event at Fall Team Dealer Show

The event, designed to promote collaboration across the industry, featured opening remarks from Lindsey Naber, Senior Director of Marketing at Rawlings Sporting Goods. Attendees then participated in a fireside chat with Kristen Faulkner, a two-time gold medalist in Cycling from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Faulkner shared, "I had so much fun meeting other women in the sports world. It's important for women in business to connect and support each other, and I am grateful that I could be a part of that at Sports, Inc."

Faulkner discussed her experiences and insights into leadership, resilience, and success, interviewed by Grace Schettler, Senior Vice President of Sales at Chipply, and Rachelle Manning, Senior Channel Manager of Sporting Goods at SanMar.

The event's success was driven by an inaugural planning committee, which included Naber, Manning, Schettler, and Mary Dolan, CEO of Pro-Am Team Sports. Reflecting on the event, Dolan stated, "The enthusiasm and engagement we witnessed underscore the importance of creating spaces where women can connect, learn, and grow. We are proud to have welcomed over 200 attendees to this inaugural event, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the future."

The Women in the Lead event underscores Sports, Inc.'s commitment to fostering diversity, innovation, and leadership within its member community. By incorporating this initiative into the Fall Team Dealer Show, Sports, Inc. continues to provide its members with valuable opportunities to remain competitive and thrive in today's industry.

About Sports, Inc.

Sports Inc is the nation's leading sporting goods buying groups, dedicated to supporting independent dealers through strategic partnerships, industry-leading events, and innovative resources. With a focus on fostering growth and collaboration, Sports Inc empowers its members to succeed in a competitive marketplace.

SOURCE Sports, Inc.