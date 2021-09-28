Sports Industry Experts Dig Into Hot Topics During 5th Chicago Sports Summit - A Live Virtual Event

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports industry experts from Chicago and around the country will discuss today's hot topics in sports and sports business at the 5th Chicago Sports Summit presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. Topics include BarStool Sports' meteoric rise, COVID and the NFL, fixing pro athletes' careers after missteps, how a former college student created popular Front Office Sports, and compensating college athletes.

The Summit will be livestreamed via Facebook on Tuesday, October 5 at 7 pm. The event is free to viewers and open to the public. For more information and to join the Summit, visit www.chicagosportssummit.com.

This year's participants include BarStool Sports CEO, Erika Nardini; NFL Medical Director Dr. Allen Sills; Front Office Sports (FOS) founder Adam White; new DePaul University Athletic Director, DeWayne Peevy; and LA sports agent called 'The Fixer', Denise White.

The event features interviews with these industry experts by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush sports medicine expert Dr. Brian Cole and popular media personalities NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan and NBC5 Chicago's Cortney Hall.

In addition to providing a compelling program, the Summit is a fundraiser for the Chicago Sports Summit Foundation, an organization supporting the physical and educational development of Chicago-area youth through partnerships with local charities sharing the same vision. This year, Summit proceeds will be donated to ChiGiveBack and orthopedic research at Rush University Medical Center.

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush is the host and organizer of the event and is grateful to Presenting Sponsors AlloSource, Leopardo and Team Rehab; Playmaker sponsors Medical Risk Services, SurgCenter Development, Genesis Technologies, AthenaHealth, Surgical Care Affiliates; and Partner sponsors Optimum Nutrition, Chicago Bulls, BKD, Horton, NBC Sports Chicago, Wintrust, MKS, CannonDesign and Rush University Medical Center. For a full list of sponsors, click here.

Please log onto www.chicagosportssummit.com to make a donation or to join the event. Follow Chicago Sports Summit on Twitter: @ChiSportsSummit, Facebook: @ChicagoSportsSummit, or Instagram: @ChicagoSportsSummit.

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush