Sports Industry Experts Take A Swing At Topical Issues During 4th Annual Chicago Sports Summit

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports industry experts from Chicago and around the country will discuss today's topical issues in sports at the 4th annual Chicago Sports Summit. Topics include: the future of legalized sports betting, whether or not college athletes should be paid, the latest techniques to keep pro athletes healthy, and how sports agents seal the big deals.

The Summit will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, 7:00 am – noon, and features four panels of experts moderated by popular sports media and other sports industry experts. The event is open to the public. Tickets and tables are now on sale at www.chicagosportssummit.com.

Some of this year's participants include popular sports influencer Darren Rovell, former seven-time NFL pro bowl player Nick Mangold, major sports agent Mark Bartelstein, Illinois state senator and sports betting proponent Napoleon Harris, nationally renowned sports medicine physicians Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Brian Cole, founder of BetChicago Frank Ignatius, and Gatorade global sports marketing head Jeff Kearney.

In addition to providing a compelling program, the Summit raises funds for the Chicago Sports Summit Foundation, an organization supporting the physical and educational development of Chicago-area youth through partnerships with local charities sharing the same vision. A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to Girls in the Game, Big Green and Chicago Run and sports medicine research at Rush University Medical Center.

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush is the host and organizer of the event and is grateful to presenting sponsor Athletico Physical Therapy and partner Optimum Nutrition.

The Summit is a great opportunity to connect with some of the biggest names in Chicago sports, promote a product or service and host VIP clients. Companies interested in purchasing tickets or a table can visit chicagosportssummit.com or call 630-740-6264. Follow Summit news on Twitter @ChiSportsSummit or Facebook @ChicagoSportsSummit.

SOURCE Chicago Sports Summit

Related Links

http://www.chicagosportssummit.com

