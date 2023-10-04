Sports Industry Leaders Unite For Empowering Sustainable Change On The 8th Annual Green Sports Day

Green Sports Alliance Drives Ongoing Commitment Beyond October 6th

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move towards a sustainable future, the Green Sports Alliance is proudly joined by hundreds of sports industry stakeholders for the 8th Annual Green Sports Day on October 6th. This global campaign signifies not merely a day but a clear call to action.

"Sports have so often provided a signaling point for positive changes in our society. Today, as stadiums, arenas, speedways and golf courses turn skylines around the world green, our teams and gathering places shine a light on a bright, hopeful future," shared Aileen McManamon, Board Chair of the Green Sports Alliance.

Addressing the environmental impact of sport demands an unwavering commitment and collective action to build a more sustainable, just, and resilient future. "As the first US-based sports league to be carbon neutral, Athletes Unlimited celebrates the global sports community's commitment to climate action," said Hilary Meyer, SVP of Impact at Athletes Unlimited. "We are thrilled to be activating fans at our Volleyball League Opening Day in Arizona and celebrating Green Sports Day with local sustainability leaders and the Green Sports Alliance."

Green Sports Day empowers organizations to activate their community and create positive impact. From volunteer days for staff to zero waste tailgates that engage athletes, sports organizations world-wide are stepping up. 

"The Kansas City Chiefs are committed to being an environmentally conscious organization while connecting with people through the power of sports," said Brandon Hamilton, VP of Stadium Operations and Facilities at Kansas City Chiefs. "We hope to inspire fans and our staff with Green Sports Day events, as we host UnDumpster Day, a day dedicated to creating opportunities for our fans to recycle unwanted items, and a volunteer day with staff to plant trees, build gardens and beautify our community through a cleanup."

Green Sports Day is celebrated globally with expansive reach and active participation across the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, Philippines, Pakistan, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Climate action is a team sport. Join the many teams, athletes, venues, fans, global allies, companies, community organizations, and youth sports partnering with #GreenSportsDay this year at greensportsalliance.org/greensportsday.

About Green Sports Day®
Every year on October 6th, the global sports community comes together to increase environmental awareness, take sustainable action, and celebrate the positive impact sports can have. In 2016 the White House declared October 6th as the inaugural Green Sports Day to recommit to building a cleaner, safer, and healthier planet for all. For almost a decade, the Green Sports Alliance has united the global sports community by making a call for climate action in the sports industry and to bring awareness to the sports greening movement already in action. Green Sports Day is a worldwide celebration by the global sports community and its stakeholders led by the Green Sports Alliance Foundation.

Visit greensportsalliance.org/greensportsday to learn more.

About Green Sports Alliance
The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play. The Green Sports Alliance convenes professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners, and millions of fans around meaningful change toward a more sustainable future. Through the Play to Zero® program, it leads the embrace of renewable energy, waste diversion, water efficiency, and environmentally preferable practices. Through its marquee event greening division, The Green Sports Alliance delivers best-in-class sustainable productions to minimize environmental impacts and maximize community legacies, driving scalability and replications across the industry.

The Green Sports Alliance is committed to sharing best practices, visit greensportsalliance.org for more information. Follow on InstagramTwitterLinkedIn, and TikTok. Subscribe to YouTube and Newsletter.

