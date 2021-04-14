Sports Info Solutions Announces Significant Investment From Audeo Capital

COPLAY, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Info Solutions (SIS), a pioneer in sports analytics, announced today that it has secured a significant investment from Audeo Capital, a Boston-based technology-focused investment firm. Other participants include Tim McSweeney, Benjie Cherniak of Avenue H Capital, Azure Capital Partners, and Oakvale Capital.

This is the first round of outside funding for SIS. The investment will provide the company the opportunity to build upon its long history of success in working with professional sports teams and the chance to further grow its product suite for professional Baseball, Football and Basketball teams and other clients.

SIS' mission is to provide the most accurate, in-depth, and timely professional baseball, football, and basketball data, including cutting-edge research and analysis.

"I'm extremely excited about this," said Sports Info Solutions CEO John Dewan. "Audeo's vision perfectly aligns with our vision. This funding will allow us to accelerate our plans at the speed of light."

SIS also plans to deepen its relationships with the sports gaming community. SIS already has marquee customers across the sports gaming market and part of this investment will go towards driving product innovation and providing new, unique data services to new and existing customers.

"This move is a sure bet - pun intended," said Dewan.

Dewan co-founded SIS as Baseball Info Solutions in 2002 after working multiple decades in sports statistics as the co-founder of STATS Inc. The company expanded to provide coverage of football and changed its name to Sports Info Solutions in 2016.

SIS' most recent addition was the development of a basketball analytics business in 2020. It recently hired former Phoenix Suns Director of Analytics & Technology Jake Loos to run its basketball operation.

"We're investing in SIS because we believe in everything that John and the team have accomplished," said Jared Melillo, Partner at Audeo Capital. "SIS has an exceptional history and has made a huge impact as a pioneer in sports analytics. They've helped create a business category with the work they've done, and they've only scratched the surface of what we can accomplish."

"SIS provides the fastest, deepest, and most reliable data in the market as evident by their impressive and loyal customer base," said Robert Forman, Managing Partner at Audeo Capital. "Professional sports teams, leagues, and media companies are using SIS data to help drive their most important decisions. We are so excited to help build on their years of success and invest in people and new products."

