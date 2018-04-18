Sports Information Group Appoints Don Ryan as CEO

Mr. Ryan is a proven executive with extensive experience in the online gaming and digital media space. He joins SIG from Parx Racing & Casino in Pennsylvania where he was SVP of Gaming Development, spearheading its new ventures team. Prior to Parx, Mr. Ryan served as the SVP of Gaming at Betfair, the global online gaming company that operates the world's largest online betting exchange, where he was responsible for its online gaming business in the United States. Before Betfair, Mr. Ryan spent several years as Managing Partner of management consulting firm, IEC, focused on various online gaming and digital media initiatives across an array of clients. Mr. Ryan began his career at Microsoft and spent 15 years at the company in various product development and business ownership roles, ultimately becoming GM overseeing several game studios within the Xbox division.

The Company has evolved from a 124-year-old, iconic newspaper business into a premier, multi-channel information company that serves the horse racing industry and the fast-growing online wagering sector. Subsequent to acquiring SIG in July 2017, Z Capital has accelerated the Company's digital transformation culminating in the February launch of the Company's new DRFBets platform, which provides a front-end player interface, platform and account management systems to create a transformative and more personalized service for customers. Mr. Ryan's experienced leadership coupled with Z Capital's strategic focus will position SIG to continue advancing its digital wagering and gaming franchise.

James Zenni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Z Capital Group said, "We are excited to welcome a proven leader of Don's caliber to the SIG team. I am confident that Don is the right person to lead the next chapter of growth and execute on our strategic vision of implementing online gaming capabilities that complement our unmatched thoroughbred racing industry expertise."

About Sports Information Group

Sports Information Group, LLC is a national, multi-media information company dedicated to providing premium data driven content and in-depth editorial coverage to horse racing enthusiasts in North America. The Company's flagship brand, Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing enthusiasts and professionals throughout North America. Launched in 1894, Daily Racing Form is the only daily newspaper in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport. Its companion website, www.DRF.com is the most heavily-trafficked horseracing destination, providing players with the most extensive news coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, exclusive handicapping tools, and access to DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platform. Additionally, Daily Racing Form publishes DRF Harness Eye, the daily newspaper and digital content for standardbred racing since 1964, offering news, handicapping products, and online wagering functionality specifically for harness players. In 2012, Daily Racing Form introduced DRF Breeding, a business dedicated to serving the breeding industry, bringing expanded coverage and tools to horseplayer and breeding enthusiasts alike. For more information, please visit www.DRF.com.

About Z Capital Partners

Z Capital Partners, L.L.C. is the private equity management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("Z Capital") is a leading alternative asset management firm with approximately $2.3 billion of regulatory assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. For over two decades, the Partners of Z Capital have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing.

