Sports Information Group Appoints Itay Fisher as Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Fisher has more than a decade of experience developing and managing digital platforms and improving the customer experience at some of the industry's leading online gaming companies. Prior to joining SIG, Mr. Fisher served as Chief Information Officer at William Hill Online, a global betting and gaming company. As a member of the management team, he led teams in multiple locations across Europe, focusing on transforming the Online IT systems to improve the customer experience, which resulted in increased revenues across the company's digital betting products and services. Before William Hill, Mr. Fisher served as Product and Gaming Development Director and was a member of the management team at Gala Coral Interactive, a UK-based company providing online sports-wagering services. Mr. Fisher started in the online gaming industry as a Project and Integration Manager at Playtech, where his technical skills allowed him to quickly rise to UK Program Director.

SIG has evolved from a 124-year-old, iconic newspaper business into a premier, multi-channel information company that serves the horse racing industry, one of the fastest-growing online wagering sectors. Following its acquisition of the Company in July 2017, Z Capital has accelerated SIG's digital transformation and recently helped launch the new DRFBets platform, which provides a front-end player interface, platform and account management systems to create a transformative and more personalized service for customers.

"Itay is a talented executive in the digital and online gaming space with significant experience building and scaling digital wagering platforms. I am confident that he will be a strong addition to the SIG leadership team and will help drive our strategic vision of delivering unmatched online gaming offerings to our customers," said James Zenni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Z Capital Group. "As evidenced by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision allowing individual states to legalize sports betting, this is a transformative time and I look forward to seeing the SIG team capitalize on these unprecedented opportunities."

"Daily Racing Form is widely regarded as the leading resource and content platform for the horse racing industry's most dedicated fans, and I am excited to begin working with Z Capital and the SIG team to continue advancing the Company's digital strategy and offerings," said Mr. Fisher.

About Sports Information Group

Sports Information Group, LLC is a national, multi-media information company dedicated to providing premium data driven content and in-depth editorial coverage to horse racing enthusiasts in North America. The Company's flagship brand, Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing enthusiasts and professionals throughout North America. Launched in 1894, Daily Racing Form is the only daily newspaper in the U.S. dedicated solely to the coverage of a single sport. Its companion website, www.DRF.com is the most heavily-trafficked horseracing destination, providing players with the most extensive news coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, exclusive handicapping tools, and access to DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platform. Additionally, Daily Racing Form publishes DRF Harness Eye, the daily newspaper and digital content for standardbred racing since 1964, offering news, handicapping products, and online wagering functionality specifically for harness players. In 2012, Daily Racing Form introduced DRF Breeding, a business dedicated to serving the breeding industry, bringing expanded coverage and tools to horseplayer and breeding enthusiasts alike. For more information, please visit www.DRF.com.

About Z Capital Group

Z Capital Group, L.L.C. and its subsidiaries ("Z Capital") are leading alternative asset management firm with approximately $2.3 billion of regulatory assets under management. For over two decades, the Partners of Z Capital have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing.

Z Capital creates value for its investors by collaborating with talented management teams to generate investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies. The Z Capital Private Equity Funds' portfolio companies are within numerous industries, have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $1.3 billion, sell products in 57 countries, and have over 11,000 employees and an excess of 200,000 associates, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The Z Capital investment strategy and portfolio companies are described at www.zcapgroup.net.

