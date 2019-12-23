Sports Management Masters Degrees Ranked by OnlineCollegePlan

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When people usually think of a career in sports, it makes sense that they would think of the professional athletes that are touted as heroes throughout the country. However, something that people may not realize is that there are a lot of moving parts to the sports industry. There are a lot of different types of careers that you can hold in sports, and each of them is going to require a unique set of skills. One of the best ways to hone those skills is by earning a master's degree in sports management. You can also earn this type of degree online. OnlineCollegePlan recently created a ranking titled The 30 Best Online Masters Programs in Sports Management. You can read it here:

This ranking features a combination of business degrees that offer concentrations in sports and sports management degrees. The field started as an offshoot of the traditional MBA program, but it has grown to be offered as a specialization at many schools across the country. Below, you'll find a list of schools that are considered among the best.

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)

2. North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC)

3. Adelphi University (Garden City, NY)

4. Gonzaga University (Spokane, WA)

5. University of Massachusetts - Amherst (Amherst, MA)

6. Canisius College (Buffalo, NY)

7. Ohio University (Athens, OH)

8. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

9. Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, VA)

10. Old Dominion University (Norfolk, VA)

11. Fresno Pacific University (Fresno, CA)

12. Northcentral University (Scottsdale, AZ)

13. University of Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg, MS)

14. Mississippi College (Clinton, MS)

15. Wilmington University (New Castle, DE)

16. Georgia Southern University (Statesboro, GA)

17. Fairleigh Dickinson University (Teaneck, NJ)

18. Belhaven University (Jackson, MS)

19. Jackson State University (Jackson, MS)

20. Lasell University (Auburndale, MA)

21. Wesley College (Dover, DE)

22. Troy University (Troy, AL)

23. Saint Leo University (St. Leo, FL)

24. Western Kentucky University (Bowling Green, KY)

25. Indiana State University (Bloomington, IN)

26. Franklin Pierce University (Rindge, NH)

27. United States Sports Academy (Daphne, AL)

28. Tiffin University (Tiffin, OH)

29. California University of Pennsylvania (California, PA)

30. Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester, NH)

