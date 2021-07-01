Sports Marketing Company Creates Specific Services To Help Universities & Their Athletes Take Advantage Of New Name, Image & Likeness Laws Enacted In Six States

For years, the debate has raged over college athletes not being "paid to play," while their respective schools have benefitted from their high profile stars - resulting in soaring profits off of TV rights, ticket sales, and memorabilia. Over the last four years, the NCAA has maintained a task force whose sole focus has been the creation of new rules and guidelines which would allow for NIL. However, these new rules and guidelines have not materialized. Six states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas - have taken matters into their own hands, superseding the NCAA.

As of July 1st, it will be legal in these states for athletes to make money from NIL. A total of 33 of the 130 FBS football programs — or roughly a quarter — reside in these states. As a result, the NCAA met last week to provide interim guidelines, however, college-athletes - and the universities they play for - will now be able to participate in NIL activities that are "consistent with the laws." Sports marketing company, 3 Big Wheels, has developed a program aimed at universities and athletes to help with the transition and maximize success.

"With the opening of NIL, there's an incredible opportunity for universities and athletes to stand out. Now is the time to build that foundation. Universities that build a proper program to support their college-athletes will also have an advantage when it comes to recruiting," said Michael Kenny III, Founder and President of 3 Big Wheels. "There's a lot of uncertainty right now regarding the federal and state legislature. However, universities and athletes who are flexible to adopt legislation when it has passed will be at a clear competitive advantage."

The new services offered by 3 Big Wheels are specifically geared to both universities and their college-athletes. It is a comprehensive program that includes NIL education for athletes and faculty, compliance (federal and state-by-state level) and the marketing of the success of the NIL program - which will aid in future recruiting.

Illinois, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska and Oregon have bills that are in various stages that would be effective on the same date. For states without NIL laws, athletes will be able to freely engage in NIL activities, making money off signing autographs, or endorsement deals, but schools and conferences in those states, "may choose to adopt their own policies." according to the interim policy by the NCAA.

