Sports, Media, and Entertainment Veterans Ariana Rae Diverio and Laura Miranda Launch B. Partners, a Revolutionary Revenue Strategy Consulting Firm

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports, media, and entertainment industry leaders Ariana Rae Diverio and Laura Miranda announce the formal launch of B. Partners , a boutique commercial strategy consulting firm, as part of the underdog & company family of next-gen sports and entertainment marketing agencies. underdog & company, backed by NewSpring Holdings , also includes Underdog Venture Team and Altius Sports Partners .

B. Partners excels in pioneering out-of-home media, sponsorship, and integrated marketing solutions that create substantial recurring revenue streams for sports, media, and entertainment enterprises. "What truly sets B. Partners apart is our team's diverse experience and holistic, brand-first approach to helping clients navigate and excel in the complex landscape," said Laura Miranda, co-founder and Managing Partner of B. Partners. "Our strategy goes beyond selling existing assets, we partner with our clients to develop creative solutions that drive revenue, engagement, and unprecedented returns."

"We are both incredibly passionate about creating dynamic, self-sustaining, and, most importantly, scalable new commercial revenue streams for our partners," said Ariana, co-founder and Managing Partner of B. Partners. "We're excited to join forces with underdog and NewSpring, and join their growing network of challenger agencies as the first women-led commercial venture of its kind within this industry."

B. Partners began operating in late 2023 and has quickly expanded from two to a team of eight women. Within six months, they have secured notable clients such as The Clippers' Intuit Dome, SoFi Stadium, and UBS Arena. Their successes include facilitating the USGA x Ally Bank collaboration , making Ally the Official Bank of the US Open Championship and the Presenting Partner of the US Women's Open, increasing the prize purse to $12 million, a record in women's golf.

Ariana Diverio, formerly co-founder at EMI Strategies, pioneered innovative digital out-of-home advertising and public policy solutions, generating hundreds of millions in revenue for premier sports and entertainment clients like Los Angeles Football Club, Acrisure Arena, CFG Bank Arena, and private equity investors in the commercial real estate development sector.

Laura Miranda, previously at CSM (now part of Wasserman), led property representation for Formula 1's Scuderia Ferrari, Chelsea FC, LPGA, NYC Marathon, Lincoln Center, and more. She also led the development of commercial strategy projects for Candy Crush Saga (part of Activision Blizzard King), Netflix's Live Experience division and TIME's special events, the latter having now grown into the company's fastest-growing revenue line, up 84% YoY .

Ariana and Laura, both mothers to a total of five children under the age of four, are driven to provide opportunities for women and individuals from diverse backgrounds to occupy influential roles. Their mission involves highlighting the significance of the female perspective as a crucial factor in optimizing business outcomes.

"Partnering with Laura and Ariana in jumpstarting B. Partners was an exciting step forward for underdog & company," said Dan Mannix, co-founder and managing partner of underdog & company. "This partnership aligns with underdog & company's commitment to innovation and diversity in the sports and entertainment landscape. We believe the B. Partners team is the best at what they do, and we are looking forward to working together to help brands generate incremental revenue growth."

About B. Partners

B. Partners is a female-founded commercial strategy firm specializing in brand and revenue optimization for premier sports, media and entertainment properties. We leverage unique out-of-home (OOH) media, sponsorship and integrated marketing solutions to create scalable, new commercial revenues. We are committed to simultaneously building distinctive and enduring brand equity that drives unprecedented and sustainable business growth for our clients. B.Partners is part of the underdog & company family of brands.

About underdog & company:

underdog & company, a NewSpring Holdings Platform company, is a family of innovative marketing services, brand experience and sports marketing agencies that serve the sports, media, entertainment, collegiate and social impact/non-profit industries. underdog & company and its group of passionate, diverse companies include team members from Altius Sports Partners, B. Partners, and underdog venture team. Our agencies provide an award-winning mix of services which include strategic and creative planning, integrated marketing and storytelling, brand experiences and events, sponsorships and strategic partnerships and turnkey NIL solutions in the college sports industry.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring Capital's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries.

