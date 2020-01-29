Sports Medicine Brand Gsport Owes Their Success to the Quality of Their Products and the Quality of Life They Provide for Employees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictions for the Sports Medicine market look increasingly optimistic with sales forecasts over $300 Million in the next five years. While this boom leaves room for competition among existing companies, many brands vying for a place in this rapidly expanding frontier may find product quality is one factor in their long-term market success.

Fueled by predictions that the North American market will take the lead in the coming sports-medicine boom, Chinese company Gsport expands to sell its products in the United States for the first time since the company's inception in 2003. Founded in China's Zhejiang Province, Gsport quickly rose to the top of the sports medicine market because of its unique advantage for quality control. Controlling all aspects of production, from brainstorm to assembly line, conveniently located in one manufacturing facility, gave Gsport the edge over its competition when it came to product quality.

But the real secret to their success might be Gsport's "Human-Oriented" corporate culture. The company's core belief in integrity and treating their workers fairly has paid off by way of productivity and scientific development. Gsport is considered an "industry trendsetter" when it comes to how they treat their employees, with a Worker's Fund available for sick or injured employees. While on the job employees have access to world-class break rooms with fully equipped gymnasium, as well as tennis and basketball courts, and ping-pong tables. For employees who commute in to the Zhejiang facility, often living far from family in more rural areas, Gsport provides a travel fund and vacation time so that workers can travel home.

Happy workers seem to create better products, keeping Gsport in the business of supplying the highest standard of sports medicine products for almost 20 years. The company's most popular products include Cohesive Cold Bandages and Kinesiology Tape, all developed with the highest level of rigorous testing.

Kinesiology tape is a huge factor in the boom in sport's medicine. With athletes from around the world wearing kinesiology tapes while out on the field, more consumers are becoming aware of this safe and effective product.

Gsport's kinesiology tape works by gently lifting the skin to allow for greater blood flow to affected muscles during and after physical activity. More blood and more oxygen reaching muscles means less damage from muscle use. Gsport's kinesiology tape does not stick to hair, making removal easy and painless.

From product quality to quality of life, Gsport's recipe for success has brought them international recognition and an ever-expanding customer base.

