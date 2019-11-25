Sports Medicine Company Gsport Creates High-Quality Cohesive Bandages for Human and Animal Patients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese sports medicine company, Gsport is an industry veteran in their home market, boasting over fifteen years of manufacturing the highest quality therapeutic products in their Zhejiang facility. The sports medicine market is in the middle of a growth spurt, set to jump another eight percent in the next five years. As a leader in their field, Gsport has been experiencing the same upward mobility as they expand their business into the United States.

Known for providing athletes with the best possible care, Gsport has a range of products from cold bags, athletic tape, and kinesiology tape. All of their products are designed, manufactured, and packaged in their state of the art production facility, so Gsport has the utmost control over product development. This level of quality has led to custom lines of highly specified athletic products that aid in the recovery process for thousands of people around the world, but many of Gsport's products are so gentle and easy to use that they are also used in the veterinary world to help speed up recovery time for animals.

All of Gsport's Non-Woven Cohesive Bandages can be used to help heal humans as well as dogs, cats, cows, horses, and a host of other furry friends. Cohesive bandages are a type of flexible bandage that can adhere to itself, but not to skin or hair, making them ideal for use in veterinary medicine. Cohesive bandages provide both support and protection while muscles and ligaments heal.

The flexibility of cohesive bandages comes from their ability to expand nearly double in length so that the bandage can form a tight bond, while the layers of bandage material provide stability and support to the injured area.

In the world of human sports medicine cohesive bandages are used for everything from strains and sprains; wrapping tightly to keep the area safe from further injury to non-medical uses, like helping athletes keep pads and socks in place for long periods. In veterinary medicine, particularly equine medicine, cohesive bandages provide gentle support to limbs and joints, allowing animals to get on their feet faster, and heal more thoroughly.

Gsport's Non-Woven Cohesive Elastic Bandages are ideal for veterinary use because of their easy-tear design, allowing vets and care-givers to apply bandages quickly and safely without the use of other tools. Another important feature of all of Gsport's cohesive bandages is its self-adhering property, allowing for easy application without hurting sensitive skin, or pulling hair. All of Gsport's cohesive bandages are also sweat resistant and water resistant, so they're ready for use by any kind of active patient.

Since 2003 Gsport has been in the business of keeping athletes moving, whether they're running on two legs or four.

