Sports medicine market size to grow by USD 2,647.14 million from 2022 to 2027|48% of the growth will originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports medicine market size is expected to grow by USD 2,647.14 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.47% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 48% of the market's overall growth. The advancements in technology contribute to the growth of the market in the region. These advancements have led to the development of innovative sports medicine products and services. For example, orthopedic implants and devices, such as joint replacements, are now widely used in sports medicine. Hence, owing to such factors, the market in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Medicine Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Sports Medicine Market: Increasing incidence of sports injuries to drive growth

The increasing incidence of sports injuries drives the sports medicine market. As the sports industry has been growing rapidly, sports injuries have been on the rise too. Specifically, in the global sports medicine market, incidences of sports injuries have been a major concern for athletes and medical professionals. Factors such as the pressure of competing at a higher level, extreme training schedules, and the urge to win at all costs attribute to the growth in the number of injuries. Hence, factors such as the rise in the number of sports injuries are anticipated to drive the demand for the sports medicine market during the forecast period.

Sports Medicine Market: Rise In Demand For Minimally Invasive Surgeries

The rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries is an emerging sports medicine market trend. The rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries is the advancement in technology as the use of robotics and computer-assisted technologies in minimally invasive surgeries has also improved. For instance, the use of robotics in knee surgeries has significantly reduced the risk of complications and improved patient outcomes but the rising incidence of sports-related injuries is also driving the demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Hence, such trends are expected to drive the growth of the global sports medicine market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Sports Medicine Market Players:

The sports medicine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key companies are mentioned below:

Alimed Inc., Arthrex Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Breg Inc., Conmed Corp., Core Products International Inc., DJO Global Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Kinex Medical Co. LLC, medi GmbH and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Performance Health Holding Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., ThermoTek Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Sports Medicine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This sports medicine market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (knee treatment, hip treatment, shoulder treatment, spine treatment, and others), product (reconstructive products, support and recovery products, and accessories), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The knee treatment segment will be significant during the forecast period. ACL tear is one of the most common knee injuries which can often result in long-term consequences and the major treatments include surgery and rehabilitation as important aspects in the sports medicine sector. Furthermore, knee osteoarthritis is a common ailment among athletes and it occurs when the cartilage in the knee joint breaks down, which leads to pain and inflammation. This progressively restricts the capacity of the athlete to perform. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Sports Medicine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,647.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.31 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alimed Inc., Arthrex Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Breg Inc., Conmed Corp., Core Products International Inc., DJO Global Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Kinex Medical Co. LLC, medi GmbH and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Ossur hf, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Performance Health Holding Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., ThermoTek Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

